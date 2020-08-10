FMQs Live: Nicola Sturgeon 'has nothing to hide' over Alex Salmond investigation

FMQs Live: Nicola Sturgeon under fire for Alex Salmond inquiry
- -Nicola Sturgeon says she has 'nothing to hide' over the Alex Salmond investigation
- -The First Minister says she was 'pretty shocked and upset' by allegations against Alex Salmond
- -Ruth Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon forgetting a meeting with Alex Salmond is 'beyond belief'
- -First Minister under fire for lack of consultation with businesses impacted by pub closures
