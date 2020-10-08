More than 1000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced 1027 more positive cases were identified, pushing the country's total to 35,787.
It marks 13.5% of those newly tested.
At First Minister's Questions on Thursday, she confirmed five deaths have been registered.
The death toll has now risen to 2538.
As of midnight on Wednesday, 377 people were in hospital, with 31 in ICU.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest rise in cases, recording 405 new infections.
In Lanarkshire, there were 230 cases, with 152 in Lothian and 73 in Ayrshire and Arran.
