THE UK Government has refused to explain why key parts of Brexit planning legislation were kept secret from the Scottish Government.

Officials are also remaining tight-lipped on whether other documents have been withheld from Holyrood, while being shared with UK Government ministers.

It comes after leaked documents emerged on Tuesday appearing to show information on plans for state subsidies was concealed from devolved governments.

The documents, entitled "Transition period planning assumptions (central case)” were circulated to ministers in June, and contained plans about subsidy controls which have now appeared in the controversial UK Internal Market Bill.

However the documents state clearly that several parts "should not be shared publicly or with the devolved administrations at this stage”.

Another document explaining the 'reasonable worst case scenario' for food supply had a handling note accompanying it, which stated it should also not be shared with devolved administrations.

When asked yesterday about the leak, a Downing Street spokesman said: "I haven't seen that but on the broader point, we've been working closely with the devolved administrations on planning for the end of the transition period, and will continue to do so between now and the end of December."

He was then asked if the devolved administrations were being shown everything or if there were other documents not being shared.

He said: "We’ve been working closely with the devolved ministration since we left the EU on first of January, and that work is going to continue and the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has regular conversations and engagement with counterparts in the devolved administrations."

A Government spokesman said earlier that "all relevant planning assumptions" had been shared with devolved administrations, but did not explain the delay or explicit instruction not to share material previously.

The SNP's Westminster Deputy leader Kirsten Oswald MP demanded the Government explain what other material was being kept from Holyrood minsiters if it will impact Scots when the Brexit transition period ends.

She said: "The Tory government's refusal to say whether it has concealed more documents detailing its power grab plans from the devolved governments is a damning indictment of the Tories' total disregard for Scotland and the other devolved administrations.

"It's no secret that Boris Johnson's government is planning the biggest power grab raid against the devolved Parliaments, but the fact that it has potentially concealed more documents is just another sign of the contempt the Tories hold for Scotland.

"The leaked papers highlighting the threat of food shortages post-Brexit should concern us all. However, their refusal to deny the existence of more hidden documents begs the question, what other devastating findings are they hiding from us?

"The Tories simply cannot be trusted to protect Scotland's interests. It speaks volumes of the utter disdain the Tories have for the devolved nations that they talk about working closely with the devolved governments, but in reality, they are working hard to hide the catastrophic impact of their power grab plans.

"Any pretence of a partnership of equals has been completely shattered beyond repair.

"Scotland has not only been completely ignored by Westminster, its interests have been actively undermined. It's clearer than ever that the only way to properly protect our interests is by becoming an independent country."