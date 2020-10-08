Donald Trump has said he is "not going to waste his time on a virtual debate" next Thursday, as planned to go ahead with Joe Biden next thursday.
The Commission on Presidential Debates had said US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden would not debate face-to-face next Thursday, over health and safety concerns.
Instead, the second presidential debate would take place virtually with the two candidates taking part from "separate remote locations."
It comes after Mr Trump was contracted Covid-19 and continues to receive treatment at The White House.
In a statement released today, the CPD said: "The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations.
READ MORE: US Election Debate: Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in Cleveland
"The town meeting participants and the moderator, Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks, will be located at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.
"The White House Pool will provide coverage of the second presidential debate."
The president's medical team have said the president is doing well and is symptom free.
However, now Mr Trump has said he'll refuse to take part in the debate if it takes place virtually, only an hour after organisers announced the plans.
The first presidential debate saw Trump and Biden clash in what was described as one of the "most chaotic and rancorous White House debates in years".
At one moment in the debate, Mr Biden called Mr Trump a "clown" and told him to "shut up".
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment