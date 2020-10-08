NICOLA Sturgeon's claim to have forgotten about a life-changing meeting about sexual misconduct and Alex Salmond has been branded “beyond belief”.

Holyrood Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the First Minister’s position was “absurd” given her famous sharp memory, and accused the SNP of “taking people for fools”.

Ms Sturgeon insisted the meeting had slipped her mind, saying: “That is just how it is.”

She insisted she had "nothing to hide" from the inquiry and would "relish" giving oral evidence under oath when asked to do so.

She also attacked Ms Davidson for raising the issue at FMQs after five more Covid deaths were announced overnight, saying most people wanted to focus on the pandemic.

It was the second FMQs in a row at which Ms Davidson had challenged the First Minister over the Salmond affair, which is currently the subject of a cross-party Holyrood inquiry.

MSPs are looking at how the Scottish Government bungled a probe into claims of sexual misconduct made against Mr salmond in 2018, leading to him having the whole exercise set aside in a judicial review as “tainted by apparent bias” at a cost to taxpayers of £512,000.

Last week, Ms Davidson quizzed Ms Sturgeon about messages sent by her husband, the SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Today, the Tory leader pressed Ms Sturgeon over her own evidence, in which she claimed to have forgotten about the first meeting at which she learned of misconduct claims about Mr Salmond.

After Mr Salmond’s judicial review win, Ms Sturgeon had told MSPs about five meetings and calls with Mr Salmond while he was under investigation by her officials, starting with one at her Glasgow home on 2 April 2018 in which he laid out the claims he faced.

But Ms Sturgeon failed to mention that she was tipped off four days earlier, on 29 March 2018, by Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein, in her Holyrood office.

That meeting only came to light at Mr Salmond’s separate criminal trial this year, and was only confirmed by the Governnment in August.

In her written evidence to the Holyrood inquiry, Ms Sturgeon said: “Mr Aberdein was in Parliament to see a former colleague and while there came to see me.

“I had forgotten that this encounter had taken place until I was reminded of it in, I think, late January/early February 2019.

“For context, I think the meeting took place not long after the weekly session of FMQs and in the midst of a busy day in which I would have been dealing with a multitude of other matters.

"However, from what I recall, the discussion covered the fact that Alex Salmond wanted to see me urgently about a serious matter, and I think it did cover the suggestion that the matter might relate to allegations of a sexual nature.

“The impression I had at this time was that Mr Salmond was in a state of considerable distress, and that he may be considering resigning his party membership.”

Ms Davidson asked Ms Sturgeon if it sounded “credible” to have forgotten a meeting at which she first learned of allegations of sexual misconduct being levelled against her “predecessor and mentor of two decades”?

The First Minister said: “I get why people will look at that and raise an eyebrow.”

But she explained it had been the later meeting, with Mr Salmond himself on 2 April 2018, that had stuck in her mind instead.

She said: “That is what is seared in my memory and I think most reasonable people would understand that. If that has somehow over-written in my mind a much more fleeting, opportunistic meeting that took place a few days earlier, then that is just how how it is.”

She said anyone could read her “full and frank account” in her written evidence, which had been published on the Scottish Parliament’s website.

She added: “I look forward, if that is not an absurd description to use, to appearing before the committee and answering any questions that anybody has on whatever aspects of that evidence they want. I have not yet between invited to appear before the committee, and I hope that is sooner rather than later.

“I’m being completely open about all of this, but in the meantime I hope people will also understand I have a really important job to do as well, which is to continue to lead this country as safely as I can through a global pandemic.”

Ms Davidson said she had read Ms Sturgeon’s evidence, and said her excuse about having a busy day did not square with the FMQs exchange between the two leaders that Thursday.

She said: “We ended up talking about the Arctic Strategy, which is not something to cause anyone to forget sexual assault allegations.

“This does not even bear the lightest scrutiny. It is beyond belief.”

She also contrasted Ms Sturgeon’s account of the meeting with another published version.

She said: “Let me read it out. ‘The conversation was around the fact of the complaints without us discussing the specifics of them.’

“The account goes on: ‘There was discussion about the investigation, the process of it, the fact it was a civil servant investigation being conducted by civil servants.’

“So I ask again, does a meeting which involves discussion of the investigation, the process of that investigation, the civil service side of it, and the fact of the complaints against a former first minister sound, to this First Minister, like the kind of thing she wouldn’t remember?”

Ms Sturgeon said she did remember the complaints of sexual misconduct, but the detail was given to her four days later by Alex Salmond in her house.

She said: “I sat in the dining room of my own home while he showed me what he was accused of. I was pretty shock and upset at that at the time and that is what is seared in my memory. So that is the fact. Other people can give their own evidence, I will give mine.”