More than 20 positive cases of coronavirus have been linked to a school in Paisley.

Council chiefs have confirmed that 22 cases of the virus have been detected among people connected to St Andrew's Academy in the last two weeks.

The secondary school on Barrhead Road has almost 1600 staff and pupils, with the first positive case being identified on Thursday, September 24.

An enhanced cleaning regime has been observed across all the school's buildings,

In a letter to parents seen by The Herald, Renfrewshire Council's director of children's services Steven Quinn said he was aware the numbers of staff and pupils being required to self-isolate will have "caused understandable concern".

He wrote: "We are advised we may still see some new cases as a result of this cluster as it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop.

"These numbers reflect the fact there is currently a rising number of cases across Renfrewshire and the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area in general."

He added: "In the 13 days since the first positive case was discovered at St Andrew's Academy, head teacher Kevin Henry and his staff have worked closely with the council's education managers and environmental health team, and public health experts from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"We have at all times followed the public health advice and as a result extra measures have been brought in as a precaution, with additional enhanced cleaning and an additional deep clean of the building, which took place last night."