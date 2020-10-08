MARGARET Ferrier backed out of appearing in front of MPs today, a week after she admitted breaking coronavirus rules.

The shamed MP, who was suspended from the SNP exactly a week ago for travelling more than 400 miles while knowingly infected with coronavirus, had planned to ask Liz Truss a question this morning.

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West was picked last week to ask the International Trade secretary about her progress on a US trade deal.

However Ms Ferrier notified the Speaker's Office that she was withdrawing the question ahead of her scheduled appearance this morning, the Herald can confirm.

Similar questions were asked on the status of US deals and tariffs on scotch whisky by other MPs, including Neale Hanvey of the SNP and Conservative MP Craig Tracey.

It comes after MPs from all sides of the House condemned her actions last week, saying she had behaved recklessly and dangerously.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as many of her own former party colleagues have urged her to step down.

Since posting a statement about her actions on social media last Thursday, the MP has remained silent about what she plans to do.

She has reported herself to the Parliamentary standards commissioner, and British Transport police have confirmed the investigation into the MPs conduct is continuing in conjunction with the Metropolitan police.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard launched a petition calling for her resignation yesterday, while sir Keir Starmer, UK Labour leader, held a virtual chat session with her constituents last night.