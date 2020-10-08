LICENSED cafes will be allowed to stay open in Scotland's Central Belt under strict new coronavirus rules as long as they do not sell alcohol, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister made the comments after announcing sweeping new restrictions including the closure of bars and restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh for 16 days.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: "Cafes will be able to open, whether they are licensed or unlicensed as long as they don't serve alcohol.

"The regulations that we will shortly bring forward to close certain premises will include a specific exemption for cafes."

She was quizzed on the issue by Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie during First Minister's Questions.

Yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said alcohol will be banned inside bars and restaurants across Scotland and all indoor hospitality venues will have to shut at 6pm.

However stricter measures will be in force in five Central Belt health board areas: Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley.

In these areas, she had said all licensed premises - with the exception of hotels for residents - will be required to close indoors and outdoors, though takeaways will be permitted.

It has now emerged an exemption will exist for licensed and unlicensed cafes, which will be able to stay open until 6pm to support social isolation.

The new measures are intended to be in force from Friday at 6pm to Sunday, October 25, inclusive.

Hospitality leaders warned the rules will be devastating, and accused Ms Sturgeon of effectively signing a "death sentence" for many businesses.

Outside of the five named health boards, pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will be able to operate indoors from 6am to 6pm, for the service of food and non-alcoholic drinks only.

They can continue to serve alcohol outdoors up to the existing curfew time of 10pm.

Hotel restaurants will be able to operate beyond 6pm, but only for residents and without alcohol.

Ms Sturgeon said there will be an exemption to these rules - in all parts of Scotland - for celebrations associated with specific life events such as weddings that are already booked and funerals.