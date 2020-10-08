A NEW walk-through testing centre is the latest site to open in the nationwide drive to improve coronavirus testing for local communities.

The new facility, at West Dunbartonshire's Napier Hall in Old Kilpatrick is operated by Mitie and is part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history.

In Scotland, this comprises 6 drive through sites, 5 walk-through sites, 18 mobile units, as well as the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab which is working "round the clock" to process samples.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “We continue to expand UK Government testing to make sure that everyone with symptoms can get a test, with our new walk-in sites making it even easier no matter where you live.

“This new site forms part of our UK testing network, which has the capacity to test more than a million people a week and is growing all the time.

“If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today, and follow the advice of contact tracers if you are contacted to protect others around you and stop the spread of the virus.”

“This is a UK-wide effort and we are proud to be working with a number of partners to turn this ambition into a reality and roll out additional capacity to where it is needed.”

Baroness Dido Harding, Interim Executive Chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, said: “The UK Government’s new walk through sites offer communities better access to coronavirus testing, so everyone with symptoms can get a test. This new site is part of our ongoing work to expand testing across the UK to deliver 500,000 tests a day by the end of October.

“Please book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste.

“Everybody should continue to think hands, face, space, and follow the advice of contact tracers if you are contacted – this is the only way we can return to a more normal way of life.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart, added: “The UK Government is helping all parts of the UK fight the coronavirus pandemic

“Testing is vital, helping to manage local outbreaks and protecting people’s livelihoods. The UK Government is providing the bulk of Covid testing in Scotland, and this new walk-through centre is just the latest in our extensive testing network.

“We are pleased to be working with local and commercial partners. These sites are not possible without the hard work of many people. I would like to thank everyone involved for their incredible efforts for the good of the country at this difficult time.”

Dr Linda de Caestecker, Director of Public Health, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “I am very pleased that we have a new a new walk through testing centre in West Dunbartonshire to allow members of the public to access testing when they need it.

“Our Public Health Protection Unit and Test and Protect Team continue to contact trace positive cases and clusters in our community and we thank the public for their cooperation.

“Please remain vigilant. The general measures to minimise the risk of COVID-19 remain the same - social distancing, regular hand washing, and being on the look-out for symptoms.”

Simon Venn, Mitie Chief Government & Strategy Officer, said: “Our priority during the pandemic is to support the nation’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and help keep the country running. Testing is a critical part of the UK’s strategy to combat coronavirus and we’re proud to support the UK Government with this vital task.

"A big thank you to all the NHS staff, Mitie employees and other frontline heroes in West Dunbartonshire, who are working tirelessly to keep us all safe.”

In Scotland, the UK Government is providing all Covid testing and test processing outside of the NHS.

Around two thirds of all daily tests are provided by the UK Government, in support of Scotland’s health services.