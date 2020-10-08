A COALITION OF organisations, including a dissident Irish Republican group linked to the murder of journalist Lyra McKee is preparing to protest tonight at Hampden ahead of a key Scotland match.

Members of New IRA political front party Saoradh are among those gathering for a rally at 6pm ahead of the Scotland v Israel match in Glasgow.

They will be part of the Scotland Stand Up coalition, who plan to demonstrate at Hampden Park before the vital Nations League play-off semi final, which acts as a route to reach the Euro 2021.

Police confirmed that they would increase patrols outside the stadium.

Activists were snapped with Palestinian flags and banners at the previous encounter between the teams last month.

They joined members from the Revolutionary Communist Group to demand the release of imprisoned Saoradh members and Palestinian activists.

A social media flier advertising the latest demo said: “On 4 September, our flags, banners and chants of ‘your match is covered in Palestinian blood’ were heard and seen across TV coverage of the Scotland vs Israel nations league match.

"This time we want to make even more noise.

“Join us outside the Scotland vs Israel UEFA qualifier match.

"We will proceed as a group to protest in the car park outside the Main Stand of Hampden Park where there will be plenty of space for physical distancing.

“Bring your friends, placards, flags and megaphones to tell the racist state of Israel and its British imperialist backers to take their knee off Palestinians neck!

"We will again be showing solidarity with political prisoners."

The organisers said they were also showing solidarity with political prisoners and hunger strikers in Ireland and he former chairman of the Association of Palestinian Communities in Scotland Issam Hijjawi, a Palestinian doctor who allegedly attended a meeting with members of the New IRA in Omagh earlier this year.

He was arrested in August as part of an M15 and PSNI joint-investigation.

Hijjawi, 62, was arrested at Heathrow Airport, and his house in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh was searched.

He was the 10th person to be charged in a joint Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 investigation called Operation Arbacia.

It also seek freedom for what they called "the Saoradh 2" and supports those hunger striking "for dignity" in Maghaberry and Portlaoise gaols!

The hunger strikers are dissident republican prisoners who are in support of a Palestinian doctor charged over alleged New IRA links.

The Irish Republican Prisoners’ Welfare Association said last month that Dr Issam Bassalat, who has “multiple health conditions”, was being held in “filthy and dilapidated conditions” in Foyle House, which houses non-political prisoners.

They demanded that he be moved to Roe House, where republican prisoners are detained.

Dr Bassalat was placed in isolation for a fortnight on his return to the jail from hospital.

The IRPWA said the Palestinian GP had warned he would go on hunger strike, and republican prisoners in Maghaberry and on the E3/E4 landings in Portlaoise Prison would engage in “a solidarity hunger strike alongside him” for a fortnight.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said: “Since the beginning of Covid-19 over 1,000 men have come through the isolation areas and into the main prison.

“This is for their safety and the safety of the general prisoner population.

“During the 14 days, a person in the isolated area will have access to legal representation, showers, telephones and exercise. Prisoners in separation have previously accepted the need for a 14-day isolation period when they have left the prison for approved purposes.”