In the midst of a global pandemic, when many artists, musicians and freelancers desperately want to get back to work, celebrating and championing our music and culture is more important than ever.

With this year’s shortlist for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Awards featuring a record-breaking eight debut albums, it highlights the quality and strength of new Scottish talent that needs to be supported at this fundamental time.

General Manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), Robert Kilpatrick talked of a “vital industry on its knees” that desperately needs Government support to survive.

He said: “This year’s Shortlist is an emotive list of records which shows strength, ambition and confidence in the last year of Scotland’s recorded output.

"It presents a strong sense of Scotland’s diverse cultural identity, particularly from a wave of new artists, with an incredible eight debut albums making up the Shortlist of ten; a first in the history of the award.

"This year’s Shortlist poignantly showcases a future vision of Scottish music – of Scotland’s music industry – one which urgently needs targeted, sector-specific Government support to wave the continued storms of the COVID-19 crisis and to allow a vital industry on its knees to survive.”

He added: ”Music adds key economic, social and cultural benefits to our society and to each of our lives.

"It plays a fundamental role in driving tourism through our events and festivals, having generated £494 million for Scotland’s economy in 2018.

"But most importantly, our musical output helps us connect with both ourselves and each other.

"It provides us with emotional and mental well-being, and it often reflects the stories of our lives and the stories of our communities.

"All of this is currently at risk, and while the Scottish Government through Creative Scotland have provided some emergency funding for venues and hardship funding for artists, without further targeted support, our sector faces a severe and catastrophic loss of jobs and skills which would do long-term damage to music and culture for decades to come.”

Nine albums on the Shortlist were chosen by this year’s esteemed Judging Panel, while the tenth was decided by music fans in a 72 hour public vote via www.sayaward.com.

Music fans had their ‘SAY’, voting for Callum Easter’s ‘Here Or Nowhere’ to win.

Callum Easter said: “It means a lot to win the public vote. That’s the top prize for me. Thanks to everyone that voted.”

The winner of The SAY Award will be announced on Thursday 29th October, with this year’s ceremony pivoting to become an online event, broadcast as a YouTube Premiere.

One artist and their album will be crowned the Scottish Album of the Year, in turn collecting one of the most lucrative prize funds in the UK: £20,000.

Previous winners of The SAY Award include Auntie Flo ‘Radio Highlife’ (2019), Young Fathers ‘Cocoa Sugar’ (2018), Sacred Paws ‘Strike A Match’ (2017), Anna Meredith ‘Varmints’ (2016), Kathryn Joseph ‘Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled’ (2015), Young Fathers ‘Tape Two’ (2014), RM Hubbert ‘Thirteen Lost & Found’ (2013) and the inaugural winner Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat ‘Everything’s Getting Older’ (2012).

The SAY Award Shortlist

Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild

Bossy Love - Me + U

Callum Easter - Here Or Nowhere

Cloth - Cloth

Comfort - Not Passing

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West - Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold

Erland Cooper - Sule Skerry

The Ninth Wave - Infancy

NOVA - RE-UP

SHHE - SHHE