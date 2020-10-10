WITH the Hollywood movie-style clip of Donald Trump arriving back at the White House by helicopter and standing mask-free on the balcony, it’s crystal clear he wants to send the message that all is well, but it is far from the first time a President has taken this approach with his health.

What was the clip?

If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s had around 20 million views on Twitter alone and is rather like an action movie, with dramatic music playing as the helicopter lands on the White House lawn and President Trump stands mask-free on the balcony and salutes as the helicopter departs.

He was barely in hospital?

Having been diagnosed on the evening of October 1, the 74-year-old went to hospital on the 2nd. On October 4, he took a controversial drive outside the hospital to wave to supporters, requiring secret service to be with him in close proximity in the car, despite the contagious nature of Covid-19.

He was then released?

He was helicoptered to the White House on Monday, saying: "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life…I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

He’s following a well trodden path?

Evidently driven by a desire not to appear vulnerable or weak, many presidents have taken pains to conceal their sometimes serious illnesses.

Among them?

John F. Kennedy projected an image of vigour and vitality, but in reality, he lived in near-constant pain. As well as suffering from a bad back that required a brace and undergoing numerous surgeries, he also suffered from Addison's disease, one of the symptoms of which is abdominal pain.

His complexion was likely a side-effect of medication?

A side-effect of his steroid treatment was hyperpigmentation, which may have been responsible for his tanned appearance, something viewers of the first ever televised presidential debate between Kennedy and Richard Nixon 60 years ago regarded as a positive.

FDR?

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the president who led America through the Great Depression and World War II, is now known to have suffered from the effects of polio, requiring a wheelchair to get around. During his time in the White House, though, many Americans were unaware of his paralysis at all - a situation that seems unfathomable today.

He used tricks to conceal his condition?

During public appearances, FDR used leg braces, a cane and sometimes leaned on the arm of his wife for support. His secret service agents were also tasked with stopping any photographers from taking photos that might portray him as “weak”. He died of a cerebral haemorrhage during his fourth term in office.

Woodrow?

Woodrow Wilson was elected in 1913, before going on to catch the Spanish Flu in 1919 and then suffer a serious stroke a few months later that left him partially paralysed. His wife, Edith, has often been referred to as the "secret president" as she took on a key role protecting his reputation and acting as a leader while the country was clueless about her husband's debilitating state.

Eisenhower?

When Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a heart attack in 1955, the public was told it had been a "digestive upset". He endured a number of several serious medial incidents during his presidency, including emergency surgery for a bowel obstruction that saw him diagnosed with Crohn's Disease, while the public remained unaware.