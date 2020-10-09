THIS is the moment Glasgow football fans watched Scotland clinch victory over Israel in their quest to end their major tournament hoodoo.
Steve Clarke's men secured their shot at making next year's European Championships by edging their opponents in a nervy penalty shoot-out.
However, hundreds of punters in the city were denied the chance to see Kenny McLean's winning spot kick when watering holes across Glasgow slammed shut at 10pm.
WARNING: This video contains some strong language
Football fans watch Scotland win their Euro 2020 play off match against Israel through a pub window in Glasgow after being kicked out at 10pm before the game went to penalties @LBC pic.twitter.com/fF98vMbsiV— Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) October 8, 2020
When there's a will, there's a way, and the early closure wasn't going to stop these football fans from savouring the moment as Scotland moved one step closer to ending their two-decade wait to play among international elite.
In a brilliant video shared by LBC journalist Fraser Knight, a group of supporters shared their delight after seeing the best of the action through the window of the Raven, on Renfield Street.
Scotland will face Serbia next month in a one-off match for their chance to play in the delayed 2020 Euros, which will now take place in the summer of 2021.
Hampden Park is one of the host stadiums with the tournament taking place across the continent for the first time.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment