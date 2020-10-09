THIS is the moment Glasgow football fans watched Scotland clinch victory over Israel in their quest to end their major tournament hoodoo. 

Steve Clarke's men secured their shot at making next year's European Championships by edging their opponents in a nervy penalty shoot-out. 

However, hundreds of punters in the city were denied the chance to see Kenny McLean's winning spot kick when watering holes across Glasgow slammed shut at 10pm.

WARNING: This video contains some strong language  

When there's a will, there's a way, and the early closure wasn't going to stop these football fans from savouring the moment as Scotland moved one step closer to ending their two-decade wait to play among international elite. 

In a brilliant video shared by LBC journalist Fraser Knight, a group of supporters shared their delight after seeing the best of the action through the window of the Raven, on Renfield Street. 

Former St Mirren midfielder Kenny McLean scored the winning penalty

Scotland will face Serbia next month in a one-off match for their chance to play in the delayed 2020 Euros, which will now take place in the summer of 2021.

Hampden Park is one of the host stadiums with the tournament taking place across the continent for the first time. 