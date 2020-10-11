ARLENE STUART, LANDWARD PRESENTER

Where is it?

Seacliff in East Lothian. It can be found five miles east of North Berwick, just to the south-east of Tantallon Castle. A secluded corner of the most amazing coastline.

There's a sandy beach, rock pools, views of Bass Rock and Tantallon Castle and, reputedly, Scotland's smallest harbour.

Why do you go there?

For fresh air, exercise and to get away from technology.

How often do you go?

I find myself heading to Seacliff if I have had a busy and stressful time at work. I've recently moved house and I can feel another visit coming on.

How did you discover it?

I had been living in the Midlothian area for around 10 years and had spent a bit of time visiting the beaches on the east coast.

I visited Longniddry Bents and North Berwick and so on, but it was my friend Gail who took me to Seacliff and I immediately fell in love with the place. However, it isn't the easiest beach to find and it took two failed attempts before discovering it again.

What's your favourite memory?

Spending a late evening there in autumn, wrapped in a blanket, drinking a mug of tea. I was the only person to be seen. Heaven.

Who do you take?

Anyone who wants to spend time away from crowds of people and technology.

What do you take?

A picnic blanket, a flask of tea and a towel in case I go in for a dip. I haven't yet but perhaps one day …

Seacliff in East Lothian. Picture: Arlene Stuart

What do you leave behind?

A message on the beach. For the next person who visits.

Sum it up in five words.

Secluded. Unspoiled. Picturesque. Varied. Heaven.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

The Outer Hebrides, in particular, Lewis and Harris. It has been on my "visit" list for years and I am desperate to get there.

The range of flora and fauna, the mountainous area of Harris and the history and heritage of this special land are so interesting. And then there are the beaches. In 2021 ... here I come.

Landward, BBC Scotland, Thursdays, 8pm