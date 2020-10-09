You may be surprised to learn that fleet insurance isn’t just for businesses with hundreds or thousands of vehicles.

Households can also benefit from this specialist cover type. If you or your family own two or more vehicles, then you may be able to save a lot of time and money by getting everyone covered under one family fleet insurance policy.

Why should I choose a family fleet insurance policy?

Family fleet cover allows you to get all the benefits of a standard car insurance policy, but it saves you time as you won’t have to insure each vehicle on an individual basis.

There are a number of online providers that can offer family fleet insurance quotes at a competitive price. However, before you start, we recommend checking out the useful information below so you are aware of the various types of cover as well as other helpful tips.

Here are the benefits at a quick glance:

You will save time

You could save a lot of money

Each family member will retain their own no claims bonus

Expert advice from knowledgeable advisors

Instant cover and documentation from a whole range of family fleet insurance providers

Levels of cover when choosing family fleet insurance

Similar to standard car insurance, there are three main levels of cover when buying fleet insurance for the family. These are as follows:

Third party – This is the basic minimum legal requirement in the UK. It only offers cover for third parties in accidents that you are liable for. Typically, it is the cheapest option available.

Third party, fire and theft – This is the next level up. It includes the minimum level of cover noted above, in addition to fire damage or if your vehicle has been stolen. As it includes more, it will likely cost a little extra.

Comprehensive – This is the highest level of cover and provides the most protection. It is usually the recommended choice, although it may cost the most, you may be surprised to find that it is normally only a little more expensive. It will cover you and your vehicle for a whole range of collisions, whether you or your family were at fault or not. It even includes medical expenses and legal cover.

There are a few optional extras that you should also be aware of. As the name suggests, these are optional and not essential, but may be useful depending on your individual needs.

Breakdown cover – This can be extremely helpful should your car breakdown. There are different levels to this, some offer roadside repair, others will tow your vehicle to the nearest garage.

European cover – If you or your family members wish to drive your vehicles outside the UK, you will need this optional add-on to drive throughout Europe. Some policies may include this within comprehensive cover, but be sure to read the terms and conditions beforehand and do not assume it’s automatically included.

How can I save money on family fleet cover?

By choosing family fleet insurance, you should already be able to save a noticeable amount. However, this doesn’t mean the savings should stop there. Here are a number of ways to save on your renewal quote:

Limit the number of drivers – Your premium will be reduced if you have fewer named drivers on your vehicles.

Vehicle security – Security should be a top consideration. Ensure your vehicle is parked in a secure location, especially overnight. Vehicles that include alarms and immobilisers will deter thieves.

Obtain multiple quotes – Similar to any type of policy, it’s a good idea to obtain multiple family fleet insurance quotes when looking for your next policy. Online comparison sites are the best destination for this as you will be able to compare cover from multiple providers within minutes.

Pay annually – If you are able to pay for your policy in one lump sum rather than on a monthly basis, you will be able to save around 10% of the total premium. We realise this option may not be suitable for everyone, but where possible, it should be looked into.

These days there are many families who own multiple vehicles, when searching for insurance this can add up pretty quickly and will be time consuming if you’re insuring them all on a separate basis. This is where family fleet insurance provides a unique solution, as every vehicle will be covered under one policy.

You can tailor a policy to suit your family’s needs. Each family member may want a different level of cover, one may want an optional extra that the other doesn’t. This customisation ensures you’re paying for what matter most to you.

You no longer need to worry about several renewal notices in your email inbox or through the post. You can now deal with one insurer directly.