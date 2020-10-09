Scotland has recorded the highest number of daily cases since pandemic began.
Six new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,246 new positive cases were announced today.
This represents 16.2% of newly-tested individuals, up from 13.5% on Thursday.
The Scottish Government announced that 397 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
400 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 306 in Lanarkshire and 192 in Lothian.
A total of 37,033 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up from 35,787 on Thursday.
A total of 2,544 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
