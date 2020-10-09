Police Scotland have promised additional officers will be deployed across the country, in a bid to ensure compliance with the new coronavirus restrictions coming into force tonight.

Pubs and restaurants will close at 6pm this evening, following Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that people living in the Central Belt will no longer be able to visit pubs, bars or restaurants for a period of at least 16 days.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has said officers will be on hand to "explain" the new advice, which has come under fire for being unclear.

He said: “Officers will be highly visible in communities over the weekend to engage with the public, explain the new advice, guidance and restrictions and encourage people to do the right thing.

“From the start of this pandemic, the people of Scotland have demonstrated impressive personal responsibility.

"They know that following the advice and adhering to the rules is the best way to combat the spread of coronavirus."

He added: “These significant restrictions on our freedoms do not affect everyone equally and I have been clear from the outset that constables will exercise the discretion of their office to work with our fellow citizens in a collective effort to protect lives.

“The Police Service of Scotland will continue to work with courtesy, compassion and common sense to help keep people safe.”

So far, Police Scotland officers have had over 75,000 coronavirus-related interactions with members of the public, with around 4,000 of those interactions resulting in formal enforcement action.

Mr Livingstone expressed his concern for a "small minority of people" who continue to breach regulations.

In the week up to midnight on Sunday, October 4, officers responded to around 365 reports of house gatherings or parties of which 271 were found to amount to a breach of regulations.

A total of 106 fixed penalties were issued and 18 people were arrested in relation to illegal house gatherings during this period.

He said: “Despite overwhelming levels of co-operation and support, I am concerned that a small minority of people continue to host or participate in house parties and house gatherings.

“While restrictions have changed quickly and often, I do not believe anyone in Scotland can be in any doubt that house gatherings and house parties allow the virus to spread and are unlawful.

"It is very clear that, with some legitimate exemptions, people should not be visiting each other's houses.

And Mr Livingstone added that and "wilful, repeated, persistent or flagrant" breaches will result in decisive action "to enforce the law."

