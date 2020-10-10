NICOLA Sturgeon has announced additional settings where face coverings are mandatory in Scotland.

The First Minister made the comments when outlining new rules around the hospitality sector in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions on coverings came into force yesterday and applies to everyone in Scotland, with exemptions.

What are the new settings?

Masks should now be worn in more public communal settings, like corridors, work canteens and break rooms.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said: "Firstly, we will introduce regulations to extend the mandatory use of face coverings in indoor communal settings.

"This will include, for example, staff canteens and corridors in workplaces.

"We will take action to strengthen compliance with the different strands of the FACTS advice - focusing on areas where we know from research that compliance is not yet high enough, for example, the need to self-isolate.”

"It is by taking tough but necessary action now that we hope to avoid even tougher action in future."



Where else are face coverings mandatory?

A face covering is mandatory in a number of indoor settings, as well as on public transport.

These include:

Shops, takeaway restaurants, pharmacies, estate agents, beauty parlours.

Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants except when an exemption applies.

Aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, and any other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural site.

Banks, building societies and credit unions.

Cinemas.

Community centres.

Crematoriums and funeral directors' premises.

Libraries, public reading rooms, museums and galleries.

Places of worship.

Post offices.

Storage and distribution facilities, including collection and drop off points.

Bingo halls.

Casinos.

Bowling alleys.

Amusement arcades and other leisure facilities (such as snooker and pool halls).

Indoor funfairs.

Indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres.

Train services including the Glasgow subway and Edinburgh Tram

Bus services.

Taxi and private hire vehicles.

Bus stations, railway stations (including open air stations) and airports.

Ferry services (unless the ferry is open to the elements and physical distancing can be achieved, or the vessel is large enough that physical distancing can be achieved).

Airline services.

Who is exempt from wearing a face covering?

According to the Scottish Government website, there are a number of reasons to be exempt from wearing a face covering.

These include: