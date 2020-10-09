THE UK Government’s job support scheme will be extended for six months and tailored to businesses forced to close under emergency Covid restrictions.

The scheme was due to end in October amid fears it would lead to thousands of redundancies.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has now announced the tailored jobs support scheme will begin on November 1 and could run for six months, with a review taking place in January. But it will not apply to hospitality businesses forced to close down for 16 days from tonight in Scotland.

Under the scheme, businesses who are legally required to shut their doors as part of local or national restrictions will receive grants for two thirds of the wages of staff who cannot work – up to a maximum of £2,100 a month.

Businesses which are already legally closed, such as nightclubs, will also be eligible.

A Treasury source said the expanded jobs support scheme would cost “hundreds of millions” of pounds a month.

The Chancellor said: “Throughout the crisis the driving force of our economic policy has not changed.

“I have always said that we will do whatever is necessary to protect jobs and livelihoods as the situation evolves.

“The expansion of the Job Support Scheme will provide a safety net for businesses across the UK who are required to temporarily close their doors, giving them the right support at the right time.”

Under the scheme, employers will not be required to contribute towards wages and only asked to cover National Insurance contributions (NICS) and pension contributions. Businesses will only be eligible to claim the grant while they are subject to restrictions and employees must be off work for a minimum of seven consecutive days.

The UK Government is increasing cash grants to businesses south of the border shut in local lockdowns – with up to £3,000 available per month to firms.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will benefit from a £1.3 billion increase to their guaranteed funding for 2020-21 as a result of consequentials.

Speaking at her daily media briefing this afternoon, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said she has delayed publishing details of £40 million of support for hospitality business forced to close for 16 days from this evening due to the UK Government's furlough announcement.

But Ms Sturgeon called for the support announced from the UK Government to apply from tonight, rather than the November 1 date that has been confirmed.

She said: “I hope they will have a positive impact on our proposals - so we will publish details after we have clarity on that. “I would call on the UK Government to ensure that whatever it announces today on furlough applies in Scotland from tonight.”

Federation of Small Businesses national chairman, Mike Cherry, said: “Thousands of small firms will be pleased to see the Chancellor embracing two of FSB’s suggestions to the Treasury for greater, targeted support for small businesses whose premises are enforceably closed by government lockdown.

"Evolving the Job Support Scheme to provide 2/3 of total salary costs together with enhancing existing cash grants for those faced with this scenario are both game-changers, and it’s welcome to see them adopted today.

"We will work with Government on clarity on where and when any new restrictions will apply, and clear, accessible small-business-friendly guidance to make sure this help gets to those facing a lockdown of their business premises.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP added: “The Chancellor's announcement today will offer a small glimmer of hope for people who are at risk of being affected by new restrictions over the coming months, but it's unclear what help is on offer right now.

“Both governments know they need to take action in the coming weeks, before the Job Support Scheme starts next month. The UK may think it's sensible to let another weekend go by before acting, but either way support for incomes is needed at the same time as these measures, not weeks later.



“The extra business grants will help, and must also be made available straight away. It will be for the Scottish Government to set out how this money will be made available, and they must do that with more clarity than they showed in the recent muddle over licenses cafes."