Police Scotland is urging people not to gather for a planned demonstration against the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

It's set to take place near the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh tomorrow.

Plans for a peaceful anti-lockdown protest have circulated on social media, set to take place one day after tighter restrictions come into force across Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously announced a raft of new restrictions, including a period of 16 days when licensed premises in the Central Belt are forced to close from 6pm this evening.

The full shutdown applies to Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley.

In other parts of the country, alcohol will be banned inside bars and restaurants, and indoor hospitality venues are required to shut at 6pm.

In the past, groups of people who oppose coronavirus policies have protested in parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

As the latest restrictions come into force, a further protest is expected this weekend, and police have urged those keen to demonstrate to consider other means.

Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: "We are aware of a proposed demonstration in Edinburgh in relation to the ongoing restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

“Anyone thinking of taking part is strongly urged to find alternative ways to protest rather than attending mass gatherings, for example through digital means.

"Police Scotland will have a proportionate and appropriate response should this event go ahead and will act decisively to enforce the law if required.

“We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.”

Last month, North Lanarkshire councillor Paddy Hogg was detained outside Holyrood in Edinburgh following a demonstration.

He was interviewed under caution and later formally charged with culpable and reckless conduct after “two unlawful gatherings were held in Edinburgh”.