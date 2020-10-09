Lorraine Kelly has said she is "humbled" to have been recognised by the Queen.

The 60-year-old TV presenter has been made a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Kelly, who has been a staple on breakfast television for decades, is recognised on the Queen's Birthday Honours list alongside a host of people hailed for their actions during the pandemic.

She said: "This is such an unexpected honour I'm very grateful and humbled.

"Particularly as I am in far more deserving company, especially all of those front line workers who are true heroes.

"I've worked in journalism since I left school in 1978 and joined my local newspaper, and have been lucky to have been on breakfast TV for 36 years.

"It's a job I never take for granted and that I dearly love. I've met some truly inspirational people and I learn something new every day.

"It's also been a real privilege to be in a position to be able to give something back and help charities that do so much good."

Kelly is active in a number of charity organisations, serving as patron for Help for Heroes, Muscle Help Foundation and FND Hope UK, and since 2011 she has hosted the STV Children's Appeal.

Other high profile Scots on the list include Eve Muirhead received an MBE for services to curling. The 30-year-old, a former junior and senior world champion who skipped her team to Olympic bronze in Sochi in 2014, said: “Being a skip comes with a lot of pressure and it’s been tough since I missed that shot for a medal in Pyeongchang, so to get something like this at this point in my career feels like a nice cherry on the top.

“I’ve been curling for the majority of my life and I’ve put a lot of time and effort into getting where I am today in the sport, so although I’m very modest about these things it is definitely very nice to be recognised.”

From famous faces such as footballer Marcus Rashford and Joe Wicks have also been named as recipients. Rashford has been made an MBE after his heroic efforts in ensuring no child went hungry over the summer period during the pandemic.

His campaign forced the Government to make a U-turn over its free school meals provision and now he is being honoured for services to vulnerable children in the UK during Covid-19.

Body coach Mr Wicks is also being made an MBE for helping children keep active and mentally fit during lockdown with his online PE lessons.

Mr Wicks said: “My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you’d have thought ‘He’s not going to go anywhere, he’s not going to do anything great’.

“But I’ve turned it around and I really am proud I’ve become this person who’s helping people.”

Hot on the heels of Mr Wicks is Derrick Evans, more commonly known as Mr Motivator, who has been made an MBE after creating online home exercises during lockdown and hosting a week-long workout with Linda Lusardi to raise money for Age UK’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

The television star said he initially thought he was being “scammed” when told of the honour, adding that it was “wonderful to be acknowledged in this way”.

He said: “If only my parents were really here with me now, they would be so chuffed, but I think in spirit they are actually hovering up there and they are saying ‘Boy, you done good’.”

Joining the list of celebrities who have helped with Covid-19 efforts is rapper Lady Leshurr, who is being awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) after releasing a coronavirus-related song this year reminding people to wash their hands.

She said: “I can’t believe that the Queen of England has noticed and commended the Queen of Grime. I’ve always held my integrity and it just proves, you know, if you believe in yourself and your craft, and you just work and build, you will be commended and you will be rewarded for your success and what you bring to the universe.”

Earlier this week, news leaked of damehoods for former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry and veteran actress Maureen Lipman, best known for her roles in BT adverts in the 1980s and currently in Coronation Street. Ms Berry, who was made a CBE in 2012, is being made a dame for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity, while Ms Lipman is honoured for her services to charity, entertainment and the arts during her 50-year career.

Another national treasure, Sir David Attenborough, receives an upgrade to Knight Grand Cross in the diplomatic list for services to broadcasting and conservation.

Phil Redmond, the creator of Grange Hill, Brookside and Hollyoaks, has been knighted for services to broadcasting and arts in the regions, while writer and director Sally Wainwright, who has been behind some of biggest television dramas in recent years, including Gentleman Jack, is made OBE. For services to music, British rapper Dizzee Rascal has been been made an MBE, while hip hop duo Krept and Konan are awarded the BEM.

Singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Jeff Lynne has been made an OBE for services to music.

He is best known as co-founder and vocalist for the innovative rock band Electric Light Orchestra.

In the entertainment industry, soap star and singer Mica Paris, who recently joined the cast of EastEnders, is being made an MBE for services to music, entertainment and charity.

There are knighthoods for Tommy Steele, dubbed Britain’s “first rock n roll star”, for services to entertainment and charity, and actor David Suchet for services to drama and charity.

There are CBEs for the University of Manchester’s Professor Brian Cox, actor Adrian Lester and singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading.

In total, 1,495 honours make up this year’s list, with health and social care workers making up 14% while 13% of recipients are from a minority ethnic background, making it the most diverse list after 12% in the New Year Honours last year.