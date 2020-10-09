David Dimbleby has announced he is considering putting his name forward to become the next chairman of the BBC, after he was "horrified" at potential candidates.

Mr Dimbleby told the BBC's Newscast podcast he was “horrified” by reports that the Prime Minister wanted to give the job to the former editor of the Telegraph newspaper Charles Moore, when Sir David Clementi stands down in February.

He added that he was even considering applying for the role himself, which he believes someone "with a more open mind."

Mr Moore since confirmed he is not applying for the role, but Dimbleby said he plans to keep his options open in case another candidate emerges who he feels is unsuitable for the position.

He said: “I was horrified when I read that Charles Moore had been lined up for the chairmanship. Not because of his political views, but because he hates the BBC.

He added: "I didn't want somebody with Charles Moore's views. As I've read them over and over again, in the Telegraph, in the Spectator, his views on gay marriage, his views on race relations, to become chairman of the BBC, I think you need somebody with a much more open mind.

"I think that his appointment as chairman would have been a malign intervention by the Prime Minister, and I'm glad it fell apart.

"It's not there to put forward propaganda or a position, it's there to be a kind of constantly-aware listening post, because everybody pays for it and it belongs to everybody.

"And I thought the idea of the Prime Minister putting in somebody who actually didn't take that view and had a kind of clear, his own clear personal vision of what the BBC should be like, was dangerous."

Mr Dimbleby he was going to put his name forward to be chairman, and "still might" depending on who comes forward.

A government spokesperson told Newscast: “We will launch the application process for the new chair of the BBC shortly. It is an open recruitment process and all public appointments are subject to a robust and fair selection criteria.”