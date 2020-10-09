A CLUSTER of cases in the Western Isles that has been steadily growing since last month is starting to slow, say health bosses.
A total of 46 cases have now been confirmed on South Uist, with one additional and unconnected case on North Uist - marking an increase of only one case in 24 hours.
NHS Western Isles boss Gordon Jamieson said there was "room for cautious optimism" as he conveyed the latest update to residents and visitors.
He said: "Today we have had one new positive confirmed case of Covid-19 in Uist.
"That brings the total number of cases in the South Uist outbreak to 46, with one additional case in north uist, not connected to the original outbreak."
The cluster involved many people presenting with only mild symptoms of the virus, which led to people delaying before self-isolating and getting a test.
He continued: "Please continue doing everything that you are.
"Wear your face coverings, avoid crowded places, clean your hands and hard surfaces regularly, please keep a two metre distance and please self-isolate and arrange a test immediately if you develop symptoms.
"Please keep up these measures and I thank everybody for their contribution.
"Hopefully we can keep things going in this very welcome direction."
