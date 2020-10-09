IT was the subject of a famous legal case and has long divided opinion.

Now Nicola Sturgeon has reignited the debate over Jaffa Cakes by declaring them to be biscuits.

The First Minister made the comment during her regular coronavirus briefing after being asked about new restrictions.

STV journalist Gordon Chree said: “You might remember some years ago there was a famous court case about whether a Jaffa Cake was a biscuit.

“Do you fear we might be going down a similar legal path now because there are a lot of people in the hospitality industry who say defining what is a cafe and what is a restaurant is very difficult?"

Ms Sturgeon said she didn't remember the court case, but added: "In my humble opinion, a Jaffa Cake is definitely a biscuit.

"That's probably one of the more controversial things I've said, and a brief attempt at humour in an otherwise difficult time."

The comment sparked debate online, with Jaffa Cakes trending on Twitter.

The sweet treats were the subject of a famous VAT tribunal in 1991.

During this, McVitie’s successfully defended their classification as cakes - meaning VAT is not paid on them.

YouGov said the public are largely on Ms Sturgeon's side.

Nicola Sturgeon has proclaimed Jaffa Cakes to be biscuits. The public are largely with the First Minister on this one, by 51% vs 38% who consider them cakes.



Scots in particular come down on the biscuit side of the argument (60% vs 33%)https://t.co/XowBgsPGqq pic.twitter.com/5M8OdJQqBB — YouGov (@YouGov) October 9, 2020

In a tweet, the polling firm said: "The public are largely with the First Minister on this one, by 51% vs 38% who consider them cakes.

"Scots in particular come down on the biscuit side of the argument (60% vs 33%)."