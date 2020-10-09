THE owner of the Garage and Cathouse nightclubs has been "humbled" by his appointment as MBE.

Donald MacLeod was recognised for his services to the music industry and for his dedicated charity work.

The nightclub owner has been involved with the Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy in Scotland for more than 20 years and is currently the head of its fundraising and events committee.

Mr MacLeod said the award has also been a boost for his mother Margaret. Mr MacLeod's brother Calum died at the beginning of the pandemic.

His honour was celebrated by the charity, who thanked Mr MacLeod for his commitment to its cause.

Sandra Schembri, chief executive of Nordoff Robbins, said: "Donald has been a champion for those we support and has devoted a huge amount of his time and energy to the charity to help raise vital funds for us to continue to support some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of our society."

Mr MacLeod said: "I am delighted and quite humbled at being chosen to receive such a distinguished accolade. Music has been my life’s work and passion, and throughout most of my career, Nordoff Robbins and the fantastic work it carries out in Scotland has been a great source of pride and inspiration.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the charity: the beneficiaries, the therapists, fellow board and committee members, fundraisers and all those who nominated me."

He also paid tribute to his wife Pauline and their family for their continued support.