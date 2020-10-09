A INDIAN restaurant has hit out at false accusations after police disrupted a wedding over allegations that coronavirus guidance had been breached.

Police officers were called to Gulistan House Indian restaurant in Broughty Ferry after receiving a report about the number of people attending.

Official guidance states not more than 20 guests are allowed to attend a wedding ceremony or reception.

In a statement, the restaurant said police had attended but allowed the reception to continue after a number of physical inspections were carried.

Police Scotland confirmed that "suitable advice" was given.

In a new statement the restaurant criticised "anonymous accusations" surrounding the numbers that were present. It linked to a Facebook post claiming more than a hundred guests were in the venue.

It said: "The truth is there were over 200 people and we bribed the two vanloads of police officers with samosas and pakoras to stop news getting to Nicola [Sturgeon].

"Jokes aside… "Alleged allegations wrongly discredit businesses and tarnish hard-won reputations.

"Please visit us in person or online to learn about how our venues are implementing Covid-19 guidance and all necessary precautions for micro weddings."

READ MORE: Police disrupt Broughty Ferry wedding reception after complaint about numbers

The restaurant has not yet clarified exactly how many were there.

Assia Ajaz, who said his sister's wedding was at the centre of the issue poured scorn on the allegations claiming it was the result of a disgruntled relative who was not invited to the wedding.

He said in response to the allegations on Facebook: "There was not over 100 people at the wedding. It was my sister's wedding.

"And yes the same relative who reported it to the police has also been harassing my family with prank phone calls and tried to cancel my sister's engagement last year at venue in Edinburgh...

"How hurtful and how much of a lowlife must you be that you have to harass people because you cannot be happy for them.

"The police did come and advised us but there was not 100. So please don't slander businesses when you don't know the facts."

The restaurant managers said at the time that they were not requested or notified to stop nor close.

The incident happened on Sunday just five days after the restaurant announced it had received the green light for "micro weddings" from the Government.

The restaurant promotes itself as the "perfect venue for a Covid secure wedding, reception or funeral". It describes itself as one of Tayside’s longest-established family-run restaurants.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers attended after a report about the numbers at the reception on Sunday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.20pm on Sunday, October 4, officers were called to a premises on Queen Street, Broughty Ferry, following concerns that the number of people present broke the current Covid-19 guidelines.

“Officers engaged with those present and provided suitable advice,” he added.

According to Scottish Government guidance in relation to weddings, venues must be able to safely accommodate those attending with physical distancing in place.