A majority of Scots believe the Scottish Government is handling the coronavirus pandemic well, despite a decline in people happy to follow the guidance, a poll indicates.

More than three-quarters (77 per cent) of those questioned said Holyrood ministers are doing a good or very good job dealing with the crisis, compared to just 28 per cent who feel the same about the UK Government.

But trust in the Scottish Government to “work in Scotland’s best interests” during the pandemic fell to 75 per cent in the last week of August, down from 81 per cent in mid-July.

The figures from the Scottish Government’s latest public attitude survey also show falling levels of support for following the advice and growing uncertainty about the rules.

Towards the end of August, 78 per cent of respondents said they were clear about the requirements, down from 80 per cent in the middle of June.

At the start of lockdown, 89 per cent agreed with following the Government’s advice – but that figure has gradually declined to 77 per cent of those asked between August 25 and 26.

Eighteen per cent said they would join family and friends who were breaking the rules, up from 13 per cent who said the same at the start of June.

On the divergence of guidelines between nations, 76 per cent of Scots backed restrictions being lifted differently to the rest of the UK.

A majority (60 per cent) believed the speed at which the Government was easing restrictions towards the end of August was “about right”, but that was down from 67 per cent who felt the same at the end of July.

Of those who disagreed with the speed lockdown was being eased, 18 per cent said it was happening too slowly and 17 per cent believed it was being done too quickly.

The proportion of respondents claiming to wear a face covering – at least sometimes – when leaving the house rose sharply in July and exceeded 90 per cent when they became mandatory, which was up from 55 per cent at the end of June.

Asked if they would provide details of contacts to the Test and Protect system, 87 per cent said they would and the same percentage would self-isolate if told to do so.

A total of 28 per cent of respondents said they would avoid going to a hospital or GP practice with immediate, non-coronavirus medical problems, although this has fallen from the 31 per cent recorded in June.

A total of 56 per cent said they would not avoid seeking medical help.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon said she believes most people are trying to comply with the guidance.

The First Minister said: “I think the majority of the population is still really trying hard to do the right things, but it gets harder for all of us to do the basic things that we’ve been asked to do, and we need to constantly remind people why it’s important.”