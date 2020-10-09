People from across Scotland have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.

The list recognises achievements of important people in the UK, while being traditionally held for the Queen's second birthday.

Howver, the list was this year delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

We've taken a look through the list and compiled a complete rundown of all the Scots recognised.

Order of the British Empire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Sarah Elizabeth MCDONALD

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Biobank Manager, Medical Research Council, University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. For services to the Covid-19 response.

Professor Emma THOMSON

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Professor of Infectious Diseases and Consultant Virologist, University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response.

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Denise Elizabeth Catherine ALLAN

Edinburgh

Managing Director of Customer Service, Sky UK. For services to the Telecommunications Industry during Covid-19

Collieson BRIGGS

Kirkcaldy, Fife

For services to Vulnerable People in the community of Fife during the Covid-19 response.

Simon Edward CONSTABLE

Linlithgow, West Lothian

Railway Worker, Network Rail. For services to the Rail Industry during Covid-19

Professor Christian DELLES

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Professor of Cardiovascular Prevention, University of Glasgow. For services to the NHS during Covid-19

Dr Carey Jane LUNAN

Dunbar, East Lothian

For services to Healthcare in Scotland during the Covid-19 response

Hector Donald MACAULAY

Glenalmond, Perth

For services to Construction and the NHS during Covid-19

Duncan MACKAY

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

For services to Construction and the NHS during Covid-19

David MAGUIRE

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

For services to the community in Glasgow during the Covid-19 response

Kathleen Margaret MCGRATH

Elgin, Moray

Home Manager, Andersons. For services to Older People in Moray during Covid-19

Dr Julie Ruth MCILWAINE

Grantown-on-Spay, Moray

For services to Healthcare in Cairngorms during Covid-19.

Scott MCPARTLIN

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Network Engineer, BT Openreach. For services to Telecommunications during Covid-19

Grace Elaine NISBET

Falkirk, Stirling

Anti-Poverty Manager, West Lothian Council. For services to the community in West Lothian particularly during Covid-19

Olivia Antonia STRONG

Edinburgh

Founder, RunForHeroes. For services to Fundraising during Covid-19

Professor Matthew Robertson WALTERS

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Head, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing, University of Glasgow. For services to the NHS during Covid-19

David Mark WILLIAMS

Edinburgh

Railway Worker, Network Rail. For services to the Covid-19 response

Jill Williamina YOUNG

Drymen, Stirling

For services to the NHS in Scotland during Covid-19

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

John ANDERSON QFSM

Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire

For services to the community in Fraserburgh during the Covid-19 response

Christopher BELL

Edinburgh

Senior Member Services Officer, Capital Credit Union. For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19

William Phillips Cochran BROWN

Largs, Ayrshire

For services to the community in Largs during Covid-19

Kevin BURKE

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Project Manager, Govan Youth Information Project. For services to Children and Families during Covid-19

Agnes COOK

Kelty, Fife

For services to the community in Kinross during Covid-19

(Kelty, Fife)

Lorna CRESWELL

Forres, Moray

For services to the community in Moray during Covid-19

Aileen DONALDSON

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Local Manager, TSB. For services to the Financial Services Sector during Covid-19

Ghulam FARID

Grangemouth, Stirling

For services to the community in Grangemouth during Covid-19

Marlyn GARDNER

Falkirk, Stirling

For services to the community in Stirlingshire during Covid-19

Sheena HALES

Edinburgh

Programme Manager, NatWest Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector and to the community during Covid-19

Sophie Jane HAMILTON

Tweeddale, Scottish Borders

For services to the community in Peebles during Covid-19

Hazel HARPER

Lesmahagow, Lanarkshire

Journey Developer, NatWest Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector and the community during Covid-19

Hugh HILL

Coylton, Ayrshire

For services to the Homeless in Scotland during Covid-19

Henry Oscar JAMES

Edinburgh

For services to the NHS and the community during Covid-19

Jennifer KEENAN

Perth

For services to Women and Minority Ethnic Communities during Covid-19

Gerald KEOGH

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

For services to the community in Govan during Covid-19

John LOUGHTON

Newbridge, Edinburgh

Founder, The Scran Academy. For services to the community during Covid-19

Paul David MACKEAN

Dalgety Bay, Fife

Head of Laboratories, Babcock Rosyth. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response

Angus MACLEAN

Isle of Harris, Western Isles

For services to the community on the Isle of Harris during Covid-19

Mairi MCCALLUM

Elgin, Moray

For services to the community in Moray during Covid-19

William MCGHEE

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Oxygen Therapy Project Manager, National Services Scotland. For services to the Covid-19 response

Gary MCKEOWN

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

For services to Education during the Covid-19 response

Elizabeth Margaret MCLEAN

Isle of Arran, North Ayrshire

Frontline Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Covid-19 response

Lorraine Monica MULLEN

Glenrothes, Fife

For services to the Community of Lochgelly during Covid-19

Margaret PAYNE

Inverness, Sutherland

For services to the community in Lochinver during the Covid-19 response

Karen Joan ROGERS

Livingston, West Lothian

For services to the community in Pumpherston, West Lothian during Covid-19

Shagufta SHAMIM

Grangemouth, Stirling

For services to the community in Grangemouth during Covid-19

David John SHARP

Menstrie, Clackmannanshire

For services to the community in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire during Covid-19

Kirsten URQUHART

Limekilns, Fife

For services to Young People in Scotland during Covid-19

Alison WILLIAMS

Edinburgh, Midlothian

For services to the NHS and Charity during Covid-19

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Professor Muffy CALDER OBE FRSE FREng

Glasgow

Vice Principal and Head, College of Science and Engineering, University of Glasgow. For services to Research and Education

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Maria MCGILL

Newbridge, Edinburgh

Lately Chief Executive, Children's Hospices Across Scotland. For services to Palliative Care and charity

Stuart Thomas PAYNE

Dunecht, Aberdeenshire

Director, Supply Chain, Decommissioning and HR, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector

Christiaan Richard David VAN DER KUYL FRSE

Dundee

Chair and Co-Founder, 4J Studios. For services to the Economy

Dr Frances Mary WALKER

Aberdeen

Artist and Printmaker. For services to Scottish Art

Robin WATSON

Aberdeen

Chief Executive Officer, Wood Plc. For services to International Trade

Professor David John WEBB FRSE

Edinburgh

Christison Professor of Therapeutics and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh. For services to Clinical Pharmacology Research and Education

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Charles Albert ARMSTRONG

Aberdeen

Chief Executive, Scottish Fishermen's Federation. For services to the British Fishing Industry

Carol Anne CARSON

Dollar, Kinross-shire

Volunteer Nurse, Voluntary Service Overseas. For services to Healthcare

Mary Louise CONTINI

Dunbar, East Lothian

For services to the Scottish Food Industry and Scottish-Italian Relations

Professor Jennifer Catriona DAVIDSON

Glasgow

For services to the Care and Protection of Children and Young People in Scotland and Abroad

John Aloysius DOCHERTY

Glasgow

Headteacher, St Ninian's High School, East Renfrewshire. For services to Education

Charles Graham HAMMOND

Edinburgh

For services to the UK Ports Industry and Business in Scotland

Dr Lesley Karen HOLDSWORTH

Newport on Tay, Fife

Physiotherapist and National Clinical Lead for Digital Health and Care, Scottish Government and Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Physiotherapy and Health Services

Allison Mackie KENNEDY

Livingston, West Lothian

Headteacher, Knightsridge Primary School, Livingston. For services to Education in West Lothian

Dr Carol MARSH

Edinburgh

Deputy Head of Electronics Engineering, Leonardo. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Electronic Engineering

Alan MCRAE

Aberdeen

Lately President, Scottish Football Association. For services to Grassroots and Professional Football

Dr Sarah NELSON

Newport on Tay, Fife

Research Associate, Centre for Research on Families and Relationships, University of Edinburgh. For services to Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Professor Miles John PADGETT FRSE FRS

Glasgow

Kelvin Chair of Natural Philosophy, Glasgow University. For services to Scientific Research and Outreach

Ruth Anne STEVENSON

East Kilbride, Lanarkshire

Faculty Head of Performing Arts, Castlemilk High School. For services to Education in Glasgow

Peter James STEVENSON

Selkirk, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

Chief Policy Adviser, Compassion in World Farming. For services to Farm Animal Welfare

Professor Catherine SUDLOW FRSE

Edinburgh

Professor of Neurology and Clinical Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh, Director of BHF Data Science Centre, Health Data Research UK, and lately Chief Scientist, UK Biobank. For services to Medical Research

Lesley Anne UPTON

Glasgow

Payments Technical Lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For public service

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Kieron Robert Nnamdi ACHARA

Paisley, Renfrewshire

Chair, Glasgow Rocks Community Foundation. For services to Community Sport in Scotland

Deborah Irene BARNETT

Glasgow

Co-ordinator, Milk Bank Scotland. For services to Milk Bank Scotland and Infant Feeding

Ian David BEATTIE

Edinburgh

Chairman, Scottish Athletics. For services to Athletics

Charles Ian BRYDEN

South Queensferry, Edinburgh

Chair, Wooden Spoon Scotland Region. For services to charity and Rugby

John BULLOUGH OF CULCREUCH

Perth, Perth and Kinross

Chairman, Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance. For services to Emergency Healthcare in Scotland and to the community in Perth

David Alexander Cameron COCHRANE

Kinross, Perth and Kinross

For services to Tourism in Scotland

Khadija Buke COLL

Glasgow

For services to Diversity and Equality in Scotland

Julia Margaret CROSS

South Queensferry, Edinburgh

For services to Taekwon-Do

Graham John DICKIE

Glasgow

Artistic Director, Musical Theatre Course, Dance School of Scotland and Artistic Director, Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the Year. For services to Musical Theatre and Education

Fiona Ann May DROUET

Glasgow

Founder, #emilytest. For services to Tackling Gender Based Violence

Dr Ian Graham FOTHERINGHAM

Edinburgh

Managing Director, Ingenza. For services to Industrial Biotechnology

James GORDON

Portlethen, Aberdeenshire

For services to the community in Alford, Aberdeenshire

Emily Jocelyn GRAY

Glasgow

Lately Deputy Head, Girls' Education Team, Department For International Development. For services to Tackling Sexual Harassment Issues

Karen Eastham HADFIELD

Wishaw, Lanarkshire

Governance and Assurance Manager, Change Portfolio Management Office, Department for Work and Pensions. For public services and to the community in Wishaw, Lanarkshire

Philip Edward HORWOOD

South Queensferry, Edinburgh

Security Projects Manager, Scottish Parliament. For parliamentary service

Ann INGRAM

Lossiemouth, Moray

Administrator, Ladybird Developmental Playgroup. For services to Children with Disabilities in Moray

Lisa Anne LAWSON

Glasgow

Founder and Chief Executive, Dear Green Coffee. For services to Business and the community in Glasgow

Isobel Shand MACDONALD

Milton of Leys, Inverness

For services to charity and the community in Inverness

Donald Cameron MACLEOD

Linlithgow, West Lothian

Chairman, Fundraising Committee, Nordoff Robbins Scotland. For services to Music and charity

Professor Nigel Joseph MATHERS

Fife

Emeritus Professor of Primary Medical Care, University of Sheffield and lately General Practitioner, Bluebell Medical Centre. For services to General Practice

Fiona MCAVOY

Ayr, Ayrshire

Headteacher, Newton Primary School. For services to Education in South Ayrshire

Theresa MCELHONE

Irvine, Ayrshire

UNICEF Infant Feeding Adviser. For services to Healthcare and Families

Isobel MIERAS

Edinburgh

For services to Music in Scotland and to the Revival of the Clarsach

Alison Anne MILNE

Auchtermuchty, Fife

For services to Rural Scotland and Agriculture

Asgher MOHAMMED

Glasgow, Lanarkshire

Managing Director, Abbey Chemist, Paisley and Founder, Scottish Sadaqah Trust, Glasgow. For services to Pharmacy and charity.

Eve MUIRHEAD

Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk

For services to Curling

Morag MUNRO

Isle of Harris, Western Isles

Lately Co-ordinator, Crossroads Care. For services to the community on the Isle of Harris, Western Isles

Paul Andrew PHILBERT

Glasgow

For services to Music

Irene POLLARD

Greenock, Renfrewshire

For services to People with Disabilities and their Families in Inverclyde

Margaret Elizabeth ROBERTSON

Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk

Musical Director, Hjaltibonhoga, the Shetland Fiddlers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. For services to Traditional Scottish Music

Professor Emeritus Ian Gordon RUSSELL

Aberdeen

President, The North Atlantic Fiddle Convention and Director, Village Carols. For services to Music and Cultural Tradition

James SCANLON

Edinburgh

Chair, Leith Links Community Council. For services to the community in Leith, Edinburgh

David Gray SIBBALD

Bathgate, West Lothian

Founder, Sibbald Training Ltd. For services to Business and charity in West Lothian

Sandra Cameron SMITH

Monifieth, Angus

Foster Carer, Dundee City Council. For services to Children and to the community in Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Bruce Kenneth TURNER

Gullane, East Lothian

Managing Director, PureMalt. For services to Business and the Economy in East Lothian

Patricia Mary WALSH

Isle of Skye, Ross and Cromarty

For services to the community in Skye and Lochalsh

Professor Janette WEBB

Edinburgh

Professor of Sociology of Organisations, University of Edinburgh. For services to Energy Transition in the UK

James WILSON

Troon, Ayrshire

For services to Veterinary Practice and Animal Welfare on the Isle of Mull

Kathleen Christina ANDERSON

Strathdon, Aberdeenshire

For services to the community in Strathdon and Upper Donside, Aberdeenshire

Alexander Stewart AULD

North Berwick, East Lothian

For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the community in North Berwick

Paul CAREY

Glasgow

Member, Glasgow City Council. For public service and for services to the community in Drumchapel, Glasgow

Margaret Elizabeth COPLAND

Monifieth, Angus

For services to the community in Monifeith, Angus

Margaret Joan Magdalene COUTTS

Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk

For services to the Falkirk and Central Scotland Samaritans and the community in Falkirk

Helen Margaret DUNCAN

Kirkaldy, Fife

For services to the Children's Hearings System and the community in Glenrothes, Fife

Agnes Rae ELLIOTT

Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk

For services to the community in Cowie, Stirlingshire

Dr Elizabeth Olive Victoria FERRIS

Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross

Founder and Chair, Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club. For services to Disability Sport in Scotland

Norman Mcleod Buchan FRASER

Ellon, Aberdeenshire

President, Ellon Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to the community in Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Amelia Robertson HAY

Edinburgh

For services to charity in West, Central and East Scotland

Susan Elizabeth HEY

Nairn

For services to Cancer Research and charity in Nairn

Samuel Mathew James HEY

Nairn

For services to Cancer Research and charity in Nairn

Norman Neil Mccoll HUTCHISON

Aberdeen

Childline Volunteer. For services to Young People in Scotland

Thomas Meria KENNY

Kincardine, Fife

Estates Supervisor, Police Scotland College, Tulliallan. For services to Policing and the community in Tulliallan

Ronald LESLIE

Forfar, Angus

For services to the community in Angus

Gordon Thomas MAIN

Nairn

Coach, Nairn Road Runners. For services to Athletics in Nairn, Scotland

Ruby MITCHELL

Carluke, Lanarkshire

For services to the community in Carluke, Lanarkshire

Parminder Singh PUREWAL

Bearsden, Glasgow

Director, The Normandy Hotel. For services to Hospitality in Renfrew

Robert Graham RITCHIE

Newtonmore, Angus

Chieftain, Newtonmore Camanachd Club. For services to Shinty and the community in Newtonmore, Inverness-shire

Elizabeth Joyce RUTHERFORD

Edinburgh

For services to Children with Disabilities and their Families in Edinburgh

Parveen SAJID

Glasgow

For services to Vulnerable People in Lebanon and to the community in Glasgow

Robert Mcdonald Johnston SHANKS

Inverness

For services to the Seaforth Highlanders Regimental Association and the community in Culloden, Inverness and Dingwall

Elizabeth Ann SHANNON

Dalmellington, Ayrshire

Senior Clerical Assistant, Ochiltree Primary School. For services to Education and Sport in East Ayrshire

Lee Anne STEEL

Addiewell, West Lothian

For services to Rugby and the community in Livingston

Pauline STIRLING

Kintore, Aberdeenshire

For voluntary service to Disability Sport in Aberdeenshire

Ian Cooper THOMSON

Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire

Secretary, Lumphanan Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to the Ex-Service community in Aberdeenshire

Graham WILSON

Jedburgh, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

Special Constable, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order in the Scottish Borders

Audrey WOOD

Newmachar, Aberdeenshire

For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in North East Scotland

