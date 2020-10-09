People from across Scotland have been recognised in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.
The list recognises achievements of important people in the UK, while being traditionally held for the Queen's second birthday.
Howver, the list was this year delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
We've taken a look through the list and compiled a complete rundown of all the Scots recognised.
Order of the British Empire
- Officers of the Order of the British Empire
Dr Sarah Elizabeth MCDONALD
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Biobank Manager, Medical Research Council, University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. For services to the Covid-19 response.
Professor Emma THOMSON
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Professor of Infectious Diseases and Consultant Virologist, University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response.
- Members of the Order of the British Empire
Denise Elizabeth Catherine ALLAN
Edinburgh
Managing Director of Customer Service, Sky UK. For services to the Telecommunications Industry during Covid-19
Collieson BRIGGS
Kirkcaldy, Fife
For services to Vulnerable People in the community of Fife during the Covid-19 response.
Simon Edward CONSTABLE
Linlithgow, West Lothian
Railway Worker, Network Rail. For services to the Rail Industry during Covid-19
Professor Christian DELLES
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Professor of Cardiovascular Prevention, University of Glasgow. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
Dr Carey Jane LUNAN
Dunbar, East Lothian
For services to Healthcare in Scotland during the Covid-19 response
Hector Donald MACAULAY
Glenalmond, Perth
For services to Construction and the NHS during Covid-19
Duncan MACKAY
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
For services to Construction and the NHS during Covid-19
David MAGUIRE
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
For services to the community in Glasgow during the Covid-19 response
Kathleen Margaret MCGRATH
Elgin, Moray
Home Manager, Andersons. For services to Older People in Moray during Covid-19
Dr Julie Ruth MCILWAINE
Grantown-on-Spay, Moray
For services to Healthcare in Cairngorms during Covid-19.
Scott MCPARTLIN
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Network Engineer, BT Openreach. For services to Telecommunications during Covid-19
Grace Elaine NISBET
Falkirk, Stirling
Anti-Poverty Manager, West Lothian Council. For services to the community in West Lothian particularly during Covid-19
Olivia Antonia STRONG
Edinburgh
Founder, RunForHeroes. For services to Fundraising during Covid-19
Professor Matthew Robertson WALTERS
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Head, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing, University of Glasgow. For services to the NHS during Covid-19
David Mark WILLIAMS
Edinburgh
Railway Worker, Network Rail. For services to the Covid-19 response
Jill Williamina YOUNG
Drymen, Stirling
For services to the NHS in Scotland during Covid-19
- Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
John ANDERSON QFSM
Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire
For services to the community in Fraserburgh during the Covid-19 response
Christopher BELL
Edinburgh
Senior Member Services Officer, Capital Credit Union. For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19
William Phillips Cochran BROWN
Largs, Ayrshire
For services to the community in Largs during Covid-19
Kevin BURKE
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Project Manager, Govan Youth Information Project. For services to Children and Families during Covid-19
Agnes COOK
Kelty, Fife
For services to the community in Kinross during Covid-19
(Kelty, Fife)
Lorna CRESWELL
Forres, Moray
For services to the community in Moray during Covid-19
Aileen DONALDSON
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Local Manager, TSB. For services to the Financial Services Sector during Covid-19
Ghulam FARID
Grangemouth, Stirling
For services to the community in Grangemouth during Covid-19
Marlyn GARDNER
Falkirk, Stirling
For services to the community in Stirlingshire during Covid-19
Sheena HALES
Edinburgh
Programme Manager, NatWest Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector and to the community during Covid-19
Sophie Jane HAMILTON
Tweeddale, Scottish Borders
For services to the community in Peebles during Covid-19
Hazel HARPER
Lesmahagow, Lanarkshire
Journey Developer, NatWest Group. For services to the Financial Services Sector and the community during Covid-19
Hugh HILL
Coylton, Ayrshire
For services to the Homeless in Scotland during Covid-19
Henry Oscar JAMES
Edinburgh
For services to the NHS and the community during Covid-19
Jennifer KEENAN
Perth
For services to Women and Minority Ethnic Communities during Covid-19
Gerald KEOGH
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
For services to the community in Govan during Covid-19
John LOUGHTON
Newbridge, Edinburgh
Founder, The Scran Academy. For services to the community during Covid-19
Paul David MACKEAN
Dalgety Bay, Fife
Head of Laboratories, Babcock Rosyth. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 response
Angus MACLEAN
Isle of Harris, Western Isles
For services to the community on the Isle of Harris during Covid-19
Mairi MCCALLUM
Elgin, Moray
For services to the community in Moray during Covid-19
William MCGHEE
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Oxygen Therapy Project Manager, National Services Scotland. For services to the Covid-19 response
Gary MCKEOWN
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
For services to Education during the Covid-19 response
Elizabeth Margaret MCLEAN
Isle of Arran, North Ayrshire
Frontline Food Retail Worker, The Co-operative Group. For services to the Covid-19 response
Lorraine Monica MULLEN
Glenrothes, Fife
For services to the Community of Lochgelly during Covid-19
Margaret PAYNE
Inverness, Sutherland
For services to the community in Lochinver during the Covid-19 response
Karen Joan ROGERS
Livingston, West Lothian
For services to the community in Pumpherston, West Lothian during Covid-19
Shagufta SHAMIM
Grangemouth, Stirling
For services to the community in Grangemouth during Covid-19
David John SHARP
Menstrie, Clackmannanshire
For services to the community in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire during Covid-19
Kirsten URQUHART
Limekilns, Fife
For services to Young People in Scotland during Covid-19
Alison WILLIAMS
Edinburgh, Midlothian
For services to the NHS and Charity during Covid-19
- Order of the British Empire
Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Professor Muffy CALDER OBE FRSE FREng
Glasgow
Vice Principal and Head, College of Science and Engineering, University of Glasgow. For services to Research and Education
- Order of the British Empire
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire
Maria MCGILL
Newbridge, Edinburgh
Lately Chief Executive, Children's Hospices Across Scotland. For services to Palliative Care and charity
Stuart Thomas PAYNE
Dunecht, Aberdeenshire
Director, Supply Chain, Decommissioning and HR, Oil and Gas Authority. For services to the Oil and Gas Sector
Christiaan Richard David VAN DER KUYL FRSE
Dundee
Chair and Co-Founder, 4J Studios. For services to the Economy
Dr Frances Mary WALKER
Aberdeen
Artist and Printmaker. For services to Scottish Art
Robin WATSON
Aberdeen
Chief Executive Officer, Wood Plc. For services to International Trade
Professor David John WEBB FRSE
Edinburgh
Christison Professor of Therapeutics and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh. For services to Clinical Pharmacology Research and Education
- Officers of the Order of the British Empire
Charles Albert ARMSTRONG
Aberdeen
Chief Executive, Scottish Fishermen's Federation. For services to the British Fishing Industry
Carol Anne CARSON
Dollar, Kinross-shire
Volunteer Nurse, Voluntary Service Overseas. For services to Healthcare
Mary Louise CONTINI
Dunbar, East Lothian
For services to the Scottish Food Industry and Scottish-Italian Relations
Professor Jennifer Catriona DAVIDSON
Glasgow
For services to the Care and Protection of Children and Young People in Scotland and Abroad
John Aloysius DOCHERTY
Glasgow
Headteacher, St Ninian's High School, East Renfrewshire. For services to Education
Charles Graham HAMMOND
Edinburgh
For services to the UK Ports Industry and Business in Scotland
Dr Lesley Karen HOLDSWORTH
Newport on Tay, Fife
Physiotherapist and National Clinical Lead for Digital Health and Care, Scottish Government and Glasgow Caledonian University. For services to Physiotherapy and Health Services
Allison Mackie KENNEDY
Livingston, West Lothian
Headteacher, Knightsridge Primary School, Livingston. For services to Education in West Lothian
Dr Carol MARSH
Edinburgh
Deputy Head of Electronics Engineering, Leonardo. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Electronic Engineering
Alan MCRAE
Aberdeen
Lately President, Scottish Football Association. For services to Grassroots and Professional Football
Dr Sarah NELSON
Newport on Tay, Fife
Research Associate, Centre for Research on Families and Relationships, University of Edinburgh. For services to Victims of Childhood Sexual Abuse
Professor Miles John PADGETT FRSE FRS
Glasgow
Kelvin Chair of Natural Philosophy, Glasgow University. For services to Scientific Research and Outreach
Ruth Anne STEVENSON
East Kilbride, Lanarkshire
Faculty Head of Performing Arts, Castlemilk High School. For services to Education in Glasgow
Peter James STEVENSON
Selkirk, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale
Chief Policy Adviser, Compassion in World Farming. For services to Farm Animal Welfare
Professor Catherine SUDLOW FRSE
Edinburgh
Professor of Neurology and Clinical Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh, Director of BHF Data Science Centre, Health Data Research UK, and lately Chief Scientist, UK Biobank. For services to Medical Research
Lesley Anne UPTON
Glasgow
Payments Technical Lead, HM Revenue and Customs. For public service
- Members of the Order of the British Empire
Kieron Robert Nnamdi ACHARA
Paisley, Renfrewshire
Chair, Glasgow Rocks Community Foundation. For services to Community Sport in Scotland
Deborah Irene BARNETT
Glasgow
Co-ordinator, Milk Bank Scotland. For services to Milk Bank Scotland and Infant Feeding
Ian David BEATTIE
Edinburgh
Chairman, Scottish Athletics. For services to Athletics
Charles Ian BRYDEN
South Queensferry, Edinburgh
Chair, Wooden Spoon Scotland Region. For services to charity and Rugby
John BULLOUGH OF CULCREUCH
Perth, Perth and Kinross
Chairman, Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance. For services to Emergency Healthcare in Scotland and to the community in Perth
David Alexander Cameron COCHRANE
Kinross, Perth and Kinross
For services to Tourism in Scotland
Khadija Buke COLL
Glasgow
For services to Diversity and Equality in Scotland
Julia Margaret CROSS
South Queensferry, Edinburgh
For services to Taekwon-Do
Graham John DICKIE
Glasgow
Artistic Director, Musical Theatre Course, Dance School of Scotland and Artistic Director, Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the Year. For services to Musical Theatre and Education
Fiona Ann May DROUET
Glasgow
Founder, #emilytest. For services to Tackling Gender Based Violence
Dr Ian Graham FOTHERINGHAM
Edinburgh
Managing Director, Ingenza. For services to Industrial Biotechnology
James GORDON
Portlethen, Aberdeenshire
For services to the community in Alford, Aberdeenshire
Emily Jocelyn GRAY
Glasgow
Lately Deputy Head, Girls' Education Team, Department For International Development. For services to Tackling Sexual Harassment Issues
Karen Eastham HADFIELD
Wishaw, Lanarkshire
Governance and Assurance Manager, Change Portfolio Management Office, Department for Work and Pensions. For public services and to the community in Wishaw, Lanarkshire
Philip Edward HORWOOD
South Queensferry, Edinburgh
Security Projects Manager, Scottish Parliament. For parliamentary service
Ann INGRAM
Lossiemouth, Moray
Administrator, Ladybird Developmental Playgroup. For services to Children with Disabilities in Moray
Lisa Anne LAWSON
Glasgow
Founder and Chief Executive, Dear Green Coffee. For services to Business and the community in Glasgow
Isobel Shand MACDONALD
Milton of Leys, Inverness
For services to charity and the community in Inverness
Donald Cameron MACLEOD
Linlithgow, West Lothian
Chairman, Fundraising Committee, Nordoff Robbins Scotland. For services to Music and charity
Professor Nigel Joseph MATHERS
Fife
Emeritus Professor of Primary Medical Care, University of Sheffield and lately General Practitioner, Bluebell Medical Centre. For services to General Practice
Fiona MCAVOY
Ayr, Ayrshire
Headteacher, Newton Primary School. For services to Education in South Ayrshire
Theresa MCELHONE
Irvine, Ayrshire
UNICEF Infant Feeding Adviser. For services to Healthcare and Families
Isobel MIERAS
Edinburgh
For services to Music in Scotland and to the Revival of the Clarsach
Alison Anne MILNE
Auchtermuchty, Fife
For services to Rural Scotland and Agriculture
Asgher MOHAMMED
Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Managing Director, Abbey Chemist, Paisley and Founder, Scottish Sadaqah Trust, Glasgow. For services to Pharmacy and charity.
Eve MUIRHEAD
Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk
For services to Curling
Morag MUNRO
Isle of Harris, Western Isles
Lately Co-ordinator, Crossroads Care. For services to the community on the Isle of Harris, Western Isles
Paul Andrew PHILBERT
Glasgow
For services to Music
Irene POLLARD
Greenock, Renfrewshire
For services to People with Disabilities and their Families in Inverclyde
Margaret Elizabeth ROBERTSON
Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk
Musical Director, Hjaltibonhoga, the Shetland Fiddlers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. For services to Traditional Scottish Music
Professor Emeritus Ian Gordon RUSSELL
Aberdeen
President, The North Atlantic Fiddle Convention and Director, Village Carols. For services to Music and Cultural Tradition
James SCANLON
Edinburgh
Chair, Leith Links Community Council. For services to the community in Leith, Edinburgh
David Gray SIBBALD
Bathgate, West Lothian
Founder, Sibbald Training Ltd. For services to Business and charity in West Lothian
Sandra Cameron SMITH
Monifieth, Angus
Foster Carer, Dundee City Council. For services to Children and to the community in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
Bruce Kenneth TURNER
Gullane, East Lothian
Managing Director, PureMalt. For services to Business and the Economy in East Lothian
Patricia Mary WALSH
Isle of Skye, Ross and Cromarty
For services to the community in Skye and Lochalsh
Professor Janette WEBB
Edinburgh
Professor of Sociology of Organisations, University of Edinburgh. For services to Energy Transition in the UK
James WILSON
Troon, Ayrshire
For services to Veterinary Practice and Animal Welfare on the Isle of Mull
Kathleen Christina ANDERSON
Strathdon, Aberdeenshire
For services to the community in Strathdon and Upper Donside, Aberdeenshire
Alexander Stewart AULD
North Berwick, East Lothian
For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the community in North Berwick
Paul CAREY
Glasgow
Member, Glasgow City Council. For public service and for services to the community in Drumchapel, Glasgow
Margaret Elizabeth COPLAND
Monifieth, Angus
For services to the community in Monifeith, Angus
Margaret Joan Magdalene COUTTS
Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk
For services to the Falkirk and Central Scotland Samaritans and the community in Falkirk
Helen Margaret DUNCAN
Kirkaldy, Fife
For services to the Children's Hearings System and the community in Glenrothes, Fife
Agnes Rae ELLIOTT
Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk
For services to the community in Cowie, Stirlingshire
Dr Elizabeth Olive Victoria FERRIS
Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross
Founder and Chair, Dundee Dragons Wheelchair Sports Club. For services to Disability Sport in Scotland
Norman Mcleod Buchan FRASER
Ellon, Aberdeenshire
President, Ellon Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For services to the community in Ellon, Aberdeenshire
Amelia Robertson HAY
Edinburgh
For services to charity in West, Central and East Scotland
Susan Elizabeth HEY
Nairn
For services to Cancer Research and charity in Nairn
Samuel Mathew James HEY
Nairn
For services to Cancer Research and charity in Nairn
Norman Neil Mccoll HUTCHISON
Aberdeen
Childline Volunteer. For services to Young People in Scotland
Thomas Meria KENNY
Kincardine, Fife
Estates Supervisor, Police Scotland College, Tulliallan. For services to Policing and the community in Tulliallan
Ronald LESLIE
Forfar, Angus
For services to the community in Angus
Gordon Thomas MAIN
Nairn
Coach, Nairn Road Runners. For services to Athletics in Nairn, Scotland
Ruby MITCHELL
Carluke, Lanarkshire
For services to the community in Carluke, Lanarkshire
Parminder Singh PUREWAL
Bearsden, Glasgow
Director, The Normandy Hotel. For services to Hospitality in Renfrew
Robert Graham RITCHIE
Newtonmore, Angus
Chieftain, Newtonmore Camanachd Club. For services to Shinty and the community in Newtonmore, Inverness-shire
Elizabeth Joyce RUTHERFORD
Edinburgh
For services to Children with Disabilities and their Families in Edinburgh
Parveen SAJID
Glasgow
For services to Vulnerable People in Lebanon and to the community in Glasgow
Robert Mcdonald Johnston SHANKS
Inverness
For services to the Seaforth Highlanders Regimental Association and the community in Culloden, Inverness and Dingwall
Elizabeth Ann SHANNON
Dalmellington, Ayrshire
Senior Clerical Assistant, Ochiltree Primary School. For services to Education and Sport in East Ayrshire
Lee Anne STEEL
Addiewell, West Lothian
For services to Rugby and the community in Livingston
Pauline STIRLING
Kintore, Aberdeenshire
For voluntary service to Disability Sport in Aberdeenshire
Ian Cooper THOMSON
Lumphanan, Aberdeenshire
Secretary, Lumphanan Branch, Royal British Legion Scotland. For voluntary service to the Ex-Service community in Aberdeenshire
Graham WILSON
Jedburgh, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale
Special Constable, Police Scotland. For services to Law and Order in the Scottish Borders
Audrey WOOD
Newmachar, Aberdeenshire
For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in North East Scotland
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.