The rugged hills that hug Glen Alladale and Glen Mor are as old as time, carved by glaciers during the last Ice Age with shimmering, meandering rivers and magnificent Highland scenery at every turn.

Pieter-Paul Groenhuijsen sits at his office window and looks out on scenery that could scarcely be less like the pancake flat landscape of the Netherlands.

“I’m Dutch, I love here,” he says. “I look out of my window at the glen and it is stunning.

“I hope people in the UK can fall in love with their own country a bit and rediscover how beautiful a group of islands this is, and realise how many opportunities there are to enjoy nature and restore nature.”

Around 90 minutes’ drive north from Inverness and spanning 23,000 acres of dramatic Highland scenery, there are plans that one day Alladale Wilderness Reserve, where Groenhuijsen is general manager, will again be home to lush pine forests and spectacular wildlife, including packs of wolves which once prowled through its deep glens.

But while the estate in Ardgay, Sutherland, is rooted in the past, it is also surprisingly modern - precisely the kind of sustainable and innovative business that may well represent the future of tourism in Scotland.

According to recent research from national tourism organisation VisitScotland, the post-pandemic visitor will probably shun previously crowded holiday hotspots in search of spirit-enhancing experiences which offer the chance to ‘give back’ to nature, perhaps by digging, planting and restoring in places where the air is cleaner.

Its Navigating the New Normal insight paper predicts a leap in the number of younger domestic tourists with a conscience; raising the prospect for smart businesses which innovate towards environmentally-friendly and mindful tourism to capitalise on a new leisure industry landscape.

Indeed, the paper likens the pandemic to the financial crash of 2008 which sparked a flurry of disruptive start-ups, and suggests the drop in international travel combined with a rise in staycations could help the tourism sector reboot to become more sustainable, with premium experiences to encourage fewer visitors to spend more.

And those which swivel towards providing more individual accommodation, bespoke tours, new attractions and ‘travel with purpose’ holidays which offer volunteering, rewilding and other “spirit-lifting” experiences, may benefit most.

It may be hard to swallow for businesses which lost all their income during lockdown and are now wrestling with changing rules and sometimes confusing restrictions.

Yet some have already laid the foundations for a new style of greener, slower and more sustainable tourism.

At the former sporting estate of Alladale, where guests pay well to lose themselves in remote lodges miles from civilisation – albeit with Nutribullets, Nespresso machines and WiFi – there are plans to offer a much deeper ‘back to nature’ experience.

Next year’s guests are likely to be offered the chance to play an active role in ‘rewilding’, by planting trees, creating a wildflower meadow, or helping the estate collect data related to wildlife, flora and fauna.

The estate has just taken delivery of an electric 4x4 buggy which will be powered thanks to the estate’s micro hydro generator. Two electric motorbikes are also being trialled.

An aquaponics vegetable garden has been established, again powered by the hydro generator which also feeds excess electricity to the national grid.

There are further plans to develop other guest activities which require no petrol, diesel or carbon emissions – in line with the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030, which suggests a ‘reboot’ of the sector to help reduce its environmental impact.

“Covid has not just impacted on business but on personal life and domestic travel,” adds Groenhuijsen. “We want to reconnect people to nature. There is demand.

“We used lockdown to really push ahead.”

Nearly 500 miles away at The Five Turrets in Selkirk, although bruised by the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, Gethin Chamberlain has also created new strands to his self-catering business aimed at capturing emerging demand for ‘slow tourism’ and nature-themed experiences. He recently launched Go Wild Scotland, a nature and wildlife tour business and is set to create a nature reserve within a woodland plantation alongside Ettrick Water which will offer opportunities for tourists to explore but will also provide local community benefits.

While through links with other Borders businesses he offers guests at his baronial-style Victorian lodge bespoke extras - from alpaca trekking to a personal chef - and also plans to tap into ‘dark skies’ tourism.

“It’s been a terrible year but even after everything people still want to get away and do something different from what they do at home,” he says. “People do seem to want ‘experience holidays’, where they throw themselves into somewhere and really get involved in the local area.

“We’re in the Borders, people tend to go through on their way to Edinburgh. Yet the Borders are Scotland in microcosm. There’s a lot of good stuff going on, it just requires effort to make people aware of it.”

Across the country, tourism businesses are meeting fresh demand from a growing breed of visitors seeking low-impact and often nature-based experiences rather than simply ticking traditional sightseeing boxes. In Stornoway, Immerse Hebrides offers wild swimming experiences in the waters around Lewis and Harris, while at Glenview on the Trotternish Peninsula on Skye, Simon Walloork and partner Kirsty Faulds are masters of innovation.

They launched Glenview as a fine dining restaurant business 13 years ago, gained two AA Rosettes and then switched to a café specialising in pies after finding evening work clashed with family life.

The Skye Pie Café is now an occasional pop-up and Glenview has evolved into bed and breakfast accommodation, yarn and textile dyeing workshops and a yoga retreat.

“We didn’t want to move from here, so we had to adapt and change what we do,” says Simon.

The pandemic has meant the business has to keep evolving: “We are a bed and breakfast but we now offer evening meals to our guests as people are cautious about going out or the restrictions changing,” adds Kirsty.

“In March we had to cancel all our planned retreats for the year, but a couple of guests came for one-on-one retreat experiences and it worked well. It’s something we would look to plan for next year.”

An online wool shop has helped offset lost foot ball trade, and the couple are looking to expand their natural dyeing workshops to meet high demand from tourists seeking to combine a holiday with learning a new skill.

“I think for UK folk holidaying at home, a holiday with a twist where you learn a new skill or practice an old one is becoming very popular,” she adds.

Back at Alladale in Sutherland, Groenhuijsen thinks the pandemic may be the spark required to reboot Scotland’s tourism sector for a modern age.

“I hope because of Covid people start to realise that we are a part of nature, that we should work with it, not against it,” he says.

“If there was any moment in our lifetime to step back and really look at the impact of our natural world, this is it.

“This is a slap in the face by nature saying enough is enough we need to listen to that and take responsible and change things for the better.”