Autumn colours may look spectacular, but falling leaves are a perennial curse that can slam the brakes on fed up commuters’ train journey to work.

Now the much-maligned excuse of ‘leaves on the line’ leading to rail delays and cancellations, looks set to hit the buffers.

In what could be a breakthrough for weary train passengers fed up with disruption to their journeys, an innovative Edinburgh-based start-up appears to be on the verge of solving autumnal ‘leaves on the line’ misery.

The Traction Hub, developed by two Edinburgh University academic entrepreneurs, fits to trains’ wheels, using the principles of electromagnetism to counter slip and stabilise drivers’ control. It is also said to improve rail safety by helping drivers to better understand outside conditions, so they have greater control over braking and acceleration regardless of the weather conditions.

The device, which can be retro-fitted to existing trains or incorporated into new designs, is currently in its prototype stage and undergoing tests on miniature railway tracks. However, it is likely to be available to be fitted to trains by autumn 2022.

According to Hamish Geddes of developers Lenz Ltd., the device would avoid the need to find gaps in train schedules to run special leaf clearing maintenance trains, and remove the need to have teams of railway operators walking alongside rails, using leaf blowers to clear tracks.

“Train operators and infrastructure operators have to work together to ensure service downtime is minimised as much as possible,” he said. “There’s only so much maintenance cleaning that can be done, while having humans close to the line is a very difficult safety challenge.”

He added: “The device sits inside the wheel and uses the principles of electromagnetism to grip the wheel hard to the track. It then applies a sticky gel that increases friction.

“It also offers drivers feedback on braking distance and acceleration performance in different conditions.”

Fallen leaves regularly foil journeys during autumnal months as wet and icy conditions along with leaves and the impact of passing trains creates a slippery mush likened to black ice on roads.

The debris causes over 200 adhesion incidents a year by reducing grip and increasing wheel slip and raises the risk of derailments.

As a precaution, drivers have to brake earlier than usual when approaching stations and accelerate slower to avoid wheel spins. That leads to delays, slower journeys and frustrated passengers.

Signalling systems can also be affected as the electric currents used in tracks to detect trains are clogged by leaves, resulting in rail companies leaving longer gaps between trains to ensure safety.

Rail operators currently use a combination of ‘leaf buster’ trains equipped with special kits featuring jet sprays to clear the mulch, or sand sprayers which have a similar effect to gritters on a road.

However, tracks require regular treatment and the maintenance trains along with teams on the ground using leaf blowers can only operate when the lines are not in use.

As a result, reduced speeds are still enforced on 10% of journeys, leading to a reduction in passengers and reduced revenues.

Despite investing £65m on solutions across the UK, operators lose £345m annually as a result of problems linked to leaves on the country’s 20,000 miles of railway line.

Mr Geddes said that while the dreaded ‘leaves on the line’ announcements have become the butt of railway jokes, the problem has serious implications.

“We are beginning to understand black mulch, where it comes form and why it causes such a drastic effect.

“It seems a trivial thing and people wonder why they can’t just get rid of the leaves. But it’s a serious problem.”

The idea is one of six innovations developed by a group of academic entrepreneurs who have just received a £100,000 Enterprise Fellowship from the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE).

The six, each with a unique business proposition, receive a range of support tailored business training and mentoring, funding and access to RSE’s network of business contacts to help propel their ideas to the marketplace.

They include a medical device being developed by Edinburgh University academic Ashton Barnett-Vanes for award-winning healthcare technology start-up Javelin Health which operates within the cardiovascular market and Richard Gray of Glasgow University who is working with Lomond Nuclear Instruments on radiation detector technologies.

Fellowships have also been awarded to Manchester BioFactory which has developed technology to accelerate the discovery of enzymes to deliver best-in-class products and processes, Cardiff Filter Technology for multi-layer metal-mesh optical filters for aerospace sector and BIO-F, based at Imperial College London, which aims to use natural algae to tackle the lack of sustainable and efficient fertiliser options in farming.

Dr Rebekah Widdowfield, Chief Executive of RSE, said: “The challenges we have all faced in the last year have further highlighted the vital role science and technology plays in a modern society, and schemes like the Enterprise Fellowship programme are vital to ensure continued innovation and progress. “We are continually amazed by the talent and ambition of those awarded an Enterprise Fellowship and look forward to watching our new cohort develop their ideas into successful businesses as many others before them have done.”

The Enterprise Fellowship Scheme has led to the creation of more than 3,000 jobs, nearly half of which are in Scotland and over 200 businesses.