

THE Herald’s memorial garden campaign fund has been given a fantastic boost after passing another milestone thanks to a donation through our staff’s participation in the Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend.



We joined thousands of people who pounded the streets last month to raise money for their chosen charities. And the Herald team, along with supporters, raised more than £1,500. That money was then matched by

Sir Tom Hunter through his Hunter Foundation to total £3,200.

It now takes the campaign over the halfway point in our bid to raise £50,000 to create a memorial garden in the grounds of Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, as a tribute to everyone in Scotland who has died from the coronavirus. We have now raised more than £27,000 but still have a long way to go.

Donald Martin, Editor-in-Chief of The Herald and Herald on Sunda,y said: “This is a tremendous achievement. We are absolutely thrilled to have raised more than half of our total at this stage.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped raise funds through Kiltwalk event and to Sir Tom Hunter for generously matching what we

had raised.”

More than 13,000 people took part in the virtual event to raise money for their chosen charities which was matched by the Hunter Foundation.

Ally McLaws, one of our team members and a member of our dedicated campaign steering group, said: “I’ve raised lots of money for charities over the years – everything from running 10ks, ski-diving, sleeping out on the Ibrox pitch in winter and doing a Santa bungee jump. Now that I’m battling cancer walking is my limit so the Kiltwalk seemed like a great idea – and what a great cause.

“With the walking and morale support of my wife Laura we walked 50 miles on Bute between us... wearing tartan scarves instead of kilts. The wonderful sponsorship support of friends and family, to the value of about £1,500, made it all worthwhile.”

From the early days of our campaign we have been supported by Connie McCready, from Glasgow, whose fiance Jim, 51, died from the virus in May.

She also put her walking boots on and raised more than £250, which was matched by the Hunter Foundation.

Ms McCready said: “I would like to thank everyone who donated in memory of Jim to raise funds for the memorial garden. The garden will give us loved ones somewhere we can escape to from all the madness in everyday living.

“We will be able sit in beautiful peaceful surroundings, gather our thoughts and think of our loved ones. Nothing will ever ease our pain of how we lost them. but having this memorial will give us some comfort, knowing they are being remembered in this way.”

However Ms McCready knows only too well how coronavirus can tear families apart.

She added: “I would urge everyone to continue to follow FACTS [wjhich stands for Face coverings, Avoid crowded places, Clean your hands and surfaces regularly, Two-metre social distancing, Self-isolate], stay safe and don’t put yourself or loved ones at risk. Believe me it’s not what you want to experience, watching your loved one die in this way, unable to be with them, hold their hands and tell them how much you love them.”

Campaign supporter Audrey Smith, from Perth, also joined us raising more than £300. She said: “I have never participated in the Kiltwalk before but saw this as a great opportunity to do something positive and support a cause so dear to me.”

If you would like to donate to the campaign go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. Donations can be posted to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG, with cheques made payable to The Herald. If you would like to help, send an email to: memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk