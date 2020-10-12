A COALTION of Scottish business organisations have urged a rethink of plans to scrap tax-free shopping for international visitors to Scotland.

A letter written jointly by the Scottish Retail Consortium, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Scottish Council for Development and Industry and UK Hospitality (Scotland) among others, called it a "self-inflicted step" indicating it will hurt tourism to Scotland.

UK retailers, hoteliers and airport chiefs have warned the chancellor that scrapping tax-free shopping for international tourists has put 70,000 jobs in jeopardy.

Earlier this month the Treasury said that the retail scheme, which enables non-EU visitors to reclaim VAT paid on their purchases, would finish at the end of December. The Treasury says it is making use of the end of the Brexit transition period to bring personal duty and tax systems in line with international norms.

The move has caused a huge storm in retail and tourism circles with Marks & Spencer, Selfridges and the owners of high end designer outlet mall Bicester Village among the businesses putting their names to a letter urging the chancellor to think again.

The decision will leave Britain as the only country in Europe without a tax-free shopping scheme for international visitors. The fear is that without the perk a high spending group of travellers, who fly in from China and the Middle East, will go elsewhere. It comes at a time when city centres around the UK are struggling to recover from the pandemic, a situation that has already led to tens of thousands of jobs losses.

The new letter from Scottish business to the Scottish secretary Alister Jack says they are also concerned at the withdrawal of the airside tax-free concession on the sale of non-excise goods at ports and airports.

The message als supported by the Scottish Tourism Alliance, and Essential Edinburgh says: "Visitors to Scotland from the USA, China and other international destinations make a valuable contribution to our economy including through the purchase of goods and through holidaying here.

"This tax free shopping and visits by international visitors generates much needed jobs and revenues in the retail, tourism, hospitality and leisure sectors in Scotland, and which will be even more important as these industries seek to recover over the next couple of years from the distress of the Covid-induced recession.

"Furthermore, we understand the UK will be the only country in Europe not to operate a tax free shopping scheme to aid tourism if it ends. There is good reason no other European nation has taken this self-inflicted step, and so we ask that you and UK Ministers rethink this decision or at least postpone it until a more rounded assessment is undertaken and discussions are held with industry on possible alternative solutions."

