There have been a further 1,009 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
For the fourth day in a row, more than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Scotland.
There have also been 6 news deaths in the last 24 hours.
432 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 34 in intensive care.
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,009 to 38,042
Sadly 6 more patients who tested positive have died (2,550 in total)
Of the new cases, 357 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 204 in Lanarkshire and 160 in Lothian.
A total of 38,042 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up from 37,033 on Friday.
There are 432 patients in hospital confirmed to have the virus, 35 higher than Friday's 397 patients.
Of these patients, 34 were in intensive care, up by three from the revised figure on Friday.
Yesterday there were 1,246 cases reported and 6 deaths.
