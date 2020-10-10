Hundreds of people have gathered outside of the Scottish Parliament to protest against the latest Covid restrictions.

It comes despite a police warning yesterday as cases in Scotland rose by over 1,000 for the fourth day in a row.

Decent turnout at the Edinburgh protest at holyrood today against the Covid restrictions pic.twitter.com/ahnmXqE4NR — Conan D'Agostino (@Conan_DAgostino) October 10, 2020

The protest comes following a host of new restrictions including a period of 16 days when licensed premises in the Central Belt are forced to close.

The protest was circulated on social media with the group Scotland Against Lockdown encouraging those to go via their Facebook page writing: "With the threats of more lockdowns we must ensure we stand up for those who are losing their lives due to lack of treatment, losing their businesses, their jobs, for those in care homes, the children being masked and socially distanced in schools.

"When do we say enough is enough and put a stop to this?"

Yesterday Superintendent David Robertson, of Edinburgh Division, said: "We are aware of a proposed demonstration in Edinburgh in relation to the ongoing restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

The Scotland Against Lockdown protest poster

“Anyone thinking of taking part is strongly urged to find alternative ways to protest rather than attending mass gatherings, for example through digital means.

Edinburgh Holyrood Protest now pic.twitter.com/uccY9XCPp2 — Neil Templar Towsey (@MetaFrequencies) October 10, 2020

"Police Scotland will have a proportionate and appropriate response should this event go ahead and will act decisively to enforce the law if required.

“We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.”

Picture via Neil Templar Towsey @MetaFrequencies

A separate police statement yesterday read: "Police Scotland is urging people not to gather for a planned demonstration near the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh tomorrow (Sat) against the ongoing coronavirus restrictions."

Last night many hospitality workers across Scotland protested against their venues closing by dumping leftover ice at notable points in their city.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.