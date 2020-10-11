Margaret Ferrier MP will not resign despite backlash over repeatedly breaching coronavirus rules by travelling after developing symptoms.

Earlier this month, Ms Ferrier admitted to travelling from Glasgow to Westminster while awaiting a Covid-19 test result, and making the return trip when she knew she had the virus calling it a "blip".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford have been among those calling on Ms Ferrier to stand down over the incident, while Scottish Labour has launched an online petition calling for her to resign.

READ MORE: Margaret Ferrier 'gave church reading' with Covid symptoms

In an exclusive interview with The Scottish Sun on Sunday, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, who has had the SNP whip withdrawn over the saga, said she had no intention of standing down.

She told the paper: “A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You are not thinking straight. I’m not making an excuse.

“At that moment when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over.

“While the last ten days have been a highly stressful situation I’m still continuing to work hard for my constituents while I’m unwell. I’m still continuing to work despite everything."

She also spoke out about the level of criticism she has received over the incident, adding: “You feel you are getting a lot of criticism from people you thought were your colleagues or friends who’d understand it was an error of judgement. I’m not denying that.

“People may be saying, ‘You should have known better, you’re a public figure’. But at the end of the day it still hurts. You then think about all that hard work and dedication – is that just wiped away?

“This has been an awful experience but I’ll keep fighting for my constituents because that’s who I am.

“But at the end of the day it still hurts. You then think about all that hard work and dedication — is that just wiped away?”

She added that she has received support locally in the wake of the incident and has “owned up and apologised profusely”.

Ms Ferrier revealed to the paper her reasoning for travelling to Westminster after taking a Covid-19 test was “wanting to represent her constituents” and take part in a parliamentary debate – something which could not be done virtually.

Speaking on the development of her symptoms she told The Sun: “I was fine on Saturday morning. Later on in the afternoon, I had a tickly throat.

“I went for the test that evening. And when I woke up at home the next day I had no symptoms.

“I think that’s why I was so shocked and panicked on Monday night when I got my result and thought, ‘How has this happened because I don’t feel unwell?

READ MORE: Margaret Ferrier backs out of Commons appearance

“Over the last six months the regulations and guidelines have changed and been so muddled.

"I felt well when I got up on Monday morning. If I’d in any way felt any symptoms I would not have travelled, obviously.

“I was going to London because I was wanting to represent my constituents, take part in a debate. That was my reasoning.

“I was being diligent. We don’t have a full virtual parliament.

“You can’t take part in a debate on the reading of a Bill virtually — you have to be there in person.

“So I went down, did what I had to do and went back to my office at night. Then got this text message to say that I was positive.”

She added: “Obviously in that moment, you are panicking and just wanting home, not just for me, but for my family member.”

READ MORE: Margaret Ferrier 'misled party numerous times' over Covid test

The actions of Ferrier sparked a police probe with the Metropolitan Police saying it is “conducting an investigation into potential offences” with British Transport Police

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she had made it “crystal clear” in a call with Ms Ferrier, who has had the whip withdrawn by the SNP, she should resign her seat following the “monumental” error of judgment.

Ferrier also attended a church service and gave a reading to the congregation the day after she developed coronavirus symptoms.

Last week a senior SNP source told The Herald the MP had “misled the party on numerous occasions” about when she had taken a test.