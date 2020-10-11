Nicola Sturgeon has repeated calls for Margaret Ferrier to resign as a Member of Parliament.

Appearing on Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News, the First Minister was asked about the latest Covid figures in Scotland, testing, restrictions more.

Sturgeon was also questioned on Margaret Ferrier who today said she will not resign despite backlash over repeatedly breaching coronavirus rules by travelling after developing symptoms.

Earlier this month, Ms Ferrier admitted to travelling from Glasgow to Westminster while awaiting a Covid-19 test result, and making the return trip when she knew she had the virus.

Host Sophy Ridge quizzed Nicola Sturgeon on Margaret Ferrier asking: “If she’s not fit to be an MP why is she fit to be a member of the SNP?”

“We suspended her from party membership, we now have a due process we’ve got to go through. I can’t unilaterally expel somebody, we have a process in the SNP and that process will take its course.

“We have done everything in terms of her SNP membership that we are able to do at this stage pending that due process.

“I don’t have the power, no party leader has the power to make an MP resign from parliament, but I couldn’t be clearer she should step down from parliament.

“The lapse of judgement in travelling hundreds of miles knowing she had tested positive for Covid was so significant and so unacceptable that I don’t think there is any other acceptable action for her.

“I’ve read her comments in the media today but I still hope she will do the right thing.

“There are House of Commons processes now that will be able to be deployed, I’m not in the House of Commons, they are not for me, but I know there are processes the House of Commons are able to go through.”

The First Minister added: “Every day I have to stand and ask people across the country to do horrendously difficult things, to not visit their loved ones.

"Right now I am asking people to understand why they can’t go to a pub or restaurant and it is unacceptable that someone in her position flagrantly disregarded the rules like that and I cannot be clearer about that.

"It is not acceptable and she should resign.”

In her interview with the Scottish Sun, Ms Ferrier, 60, said she has received support locally after the incident and has “owned up and apologised profusely”.

She also spoke out about the level of criticism she has received over the incident, adding: “You feel you are getting a lot of criticism from people you thought were your colleagues or friends who’d understand it was an error of judgment. I’m not denying that.

“People may be saying, ‘You should have known better, you’re a public figure’. But at the end of the day it still hurts.

“You then think about all that hard work and dedication – is that just wiped away?”