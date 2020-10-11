Residents were evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Glasgow’s West End in the early hours.
Fire crews were called to Oban Court in North Kelvinside after receiving multiple calls - the first at 11.15pm.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five vehicles were sent to the scene of a “significant fire” on the third floor of the building.
Residents in the block were evacuated and a number were treated for smoke inhalation.
According to the fire service none required hospital treatment.
Fire crews remained at the scene until 5am. Residents were reporting power failures in the block after the fire.
A spokesman for the SFRS said: “We received multiple calls about a fire at a third floor flat in Oban Court. The first was received at 11.15pm.
“A number of people were treated for smoke inhalation.”
Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire.
