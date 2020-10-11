NICOLA Sturgeon has revealed WhatsApp messages between her and Alex Salmond that were allegedly held back form an investigation into sexual misconduct claims against her predecessor – insisting she has provided all “relevant” evidence.

The First Minister said the missing messages are “not a big revelation” and are instead relating to her anger and disbelief at discovering Mr Salmond was due to host a TV show on Russian state-backed channel RT.

The First Minister’s evidence provided to the Holyrood committee investigating the handling of complaints against Mr Salmond was published last week including messages exchanged between the pair at the time of allegations coming to light.

Ms Sturgeon told the inquiry that she had discussed the claims with Mr Salmond months before she was aware of a Scottish Government probe into his behaviour.

Reports have circulated that other WhatsApp messages between Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond exist and have been withheld from the investigation by the First Minister, according to Mr Salmond's legal team.

In her evidence to the Holyrood inquiry, the First Minister said: "In early November 2017, the SNP received an inquiry from Sky News about allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of Alex Salmond.

"I spoke to Mr Salmond about this allegation at the time. He denied it and, as it happened, Sky did not run a story about it at that time."

Ms Sturgeon was quizzed over the allegations on Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday programme, insisting she “handed over everything to the committee that is relevant to the remit of the committee”.

The First Minister said “I think I know what he’s referring to” when asked about the missing messages, adding she was “happy to read to you” the messages in question.

She said: “Round about the time I spoke to him about the Sky News query, I sent him a message on November 5 saying ‘hi, when are you free to speak this morning?’ He replies saying ‘10am’ - that’s when I asked him what is this Sky thing.

“I go back to him later that day saying ‘any developments?’ The next day I say ‘you free for a word?’ - I was setting up a conversation that I have told the parliamentary inquiry about, it's hardly a big revelation.

“Later that week, I message him to say ‘no wonder you didn’t want to tell me’. That’s just after I find out he’s agreed to host a regular show on Russia Today and it reflects my incredulity at that decision.

"I think his response to me then makes an oblique reference to the Sky News query. That may be what he’s talking about – it's not a big revelation really.”