A new poll has found that almost one-third of Scots who voted against independence in 2014 have changed their mind and are either unsure or would vote Yes with 13% of No voters now saying they would back Scottish independence.

Record levels also believe that a majority of Scots would vote for independence if a referendum were held today.

The survey of 2,093 people found that 19% of No voters from 2014 now say they do not know how they would vote in another referendum while 13% now back independence.

Of those who voted for independence, 8% would now vote against and 9% are unsure.

The poll prompted a significant reaction from our readers online. Here's a round up of some of your views.

“Scottish nationalism is temporary, and after Independence, the SNP will have done its job and at the very least will have to rename and rebrand. The Scottish people are outward-looking as a race and always have been. Our future is with Europe and the World.”

Tom Waller, heraldscotland.com

“Fantastic news. We know that we have a solid majority in favour of Scottish independence. Let's keep up the good work and build an even stronger base for Scotland's future as a normal independent European country.”

Elaine Gordon Stewart, heraldscotland.com

“In terms of governmental and municipal institutions; Scotland has a full range which is normally controlled within Scotland. A few new institutions would have to be developed to take over from UK national ones but nothing particularly drastic or difficult. So, in short, Scotland is a stable, well developed, well-educated liberal democracy which is also affluent so could survive on its own reasonably easily.”

James Reid, heraldscotland.com

“Why would Scotland want to be in the EU if its biggest market the rest of the UK isn't, a market which is 3-4 times more important in terms of trade, 5 times more important in terms of employment.”

Rob Zoutendijk, heraldscotland.com

“Funny how folk don't agree with polls when the polls don't agree with them. Good to see so many people have open minds.”

Alastair MacDonald, Facebook

“Problem with any second independence referendum.

"1. If the vote favours No, Scottish Nationalists will immediately start campaigning for indyref3.

"2. If the vote favours Yes, Unionists will demand a third referendum on the basis that a best of three is needed.

"Some will argue that a referendum should be run every 5,10 or 15 years regardless of the result because there can be no definitive referendum.

Either way, roll on Indyref3, then 4, then 5.”

Allan Murdoch, heraldscotlad.com

“Tick tock”

Bernard Kilwinning, heraldscotland.com

“I would agree a lot have changed their mind, younger generations also think it's cool to vote now so many will vote whereas before a lot did not bother. I hope this time Scotland does it.”

Angie Honey, Facebook

“Amazing what results you get when you pay for it.”

Craig Sa, Facebook

“Polls mean absolutely nothing. General elections and referendums are the only things that count and in every one Scottish voters have voted no with a 55% majority.”

John Bones, Facebook

“Talking your country down does not encourage me or anyone else to vote No.”

Jo MacDiarmid, heraldscotland.com

“Not as exciting for the nationalists as the headline suggests if you read the story: "Of those who voted for independence, 8% would now vote against and 9% are unsure.

"Excluding voters who do not know how they would vote, the poll found 53% support leaving the union compared with 47% against.

"And the poll was by a pro-independence group, Progress Scotland. Given the state of the UK at the moment, it must make grim reading for Bute House, though they'll love the headline. Can't see Boris signing off on a referendum on this.”

Robert Kemp, heraldscotland.com

“It's coming.”

Andrew McMillan, heraldscotland.com

"More nonsense by pro-Indy sponsored polls."

Mike Smith, heraldscotland.com