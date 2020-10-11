There have been a further 956 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours. 

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

It marks the first day in five that less than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Scotland.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Pubs and restaurants could remain shut

449 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 35 in intensive care.

READ MORE: Covid: World Health Organisation reports record number of new daily coronavirus cases

18,022 new tests for Covid-19 reported results

The previous figures saw 1,009 cases reported and 6 deaths.  