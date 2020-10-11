There have been a further 956 new cases of Covid-19 in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
It marks the first day in five that less than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Scotland.
449 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 35 in intensive care.
849,850 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 956 to 38,998
The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,550
18,022 new tests for Covid-19 reported results
The previous figures saw 1,009 cases reported and 6 deaths.
