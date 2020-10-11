A SOURCE close to Alex Salmond has denied claims by Nicola Sturgeon that the former first minister is “angry” at her for not “brushing under the carpet” misconduct claims against her predecessor.

Ms Sturgeon has suggested that Mr Salmond is attempting to shift the focus onto her instead of facing up to the allegations, insisting he “didn’t always behave”, despite being cleared of all criminal charges against him.

The First Minister said that “it’s age-old that when complaints are made against people, there’s an attempt to try and shift the story about conspiracy”.

She added that “it’s age old here that a man accused of misconduct against women and often it’s a woman that ends up answering for them”, inisiting that the allegations could not be "brushed under the carpet".

But an insider close to Mr Salmond has rubbished the claims.

The source said: "Alex Salmond is not angry with the First Minister, just astonished at the ever-shifting sands of her story.

“Her claims of an attempted collusion are not only untrue but unsupported by the written evidence and directly contradicted by her own previous parliamentary statements. She claims to have nothing to hide. That is not the impression she is giving.

"There is little point in the First Minister pledging full support for and co-operation with a committee, the remit of which is to consider and report on her actions and that of her government, only for her to complain about the inevitable scrutiny that involves.”

The source added: "The focus of the Judicial Review and the criminal case was largely on Mr Salmond. By contrast, the stated remit of the parliamentary committee is about the First Minister and the conduct of her administration in wasting huge sums of public money defending behaviour which was later conceded to have been unlawful, unfair and tainted by apparent bias.

"The First Minister claims to be entirely focused on a health pandemic where people are still dying but is lashing out on television about matters which should properly be dealt with in front of the parliamentary committee established for that very purpose."

Scottish Conservative spokesman on the Salmond inquiry, Murdo Fraser, said: “The scandal-ridden SNP are openly feuding while the Scottish public wait for answers about when Nicola Sturgeon first became aware of Alex Salmond’s alleged behaviour.

“The First Minister danced on the head of a pin, again, to avoid the question of what she knew and when.”

He added: “If Alex Salmond asked the First Minister to ‘collude’ with her to cover up these allegations, as she said this morning, why didn’t she tell anyone that until now? Shouldn’t that have been reported to the government – or the police? It’s an extraordinary revelation that needs answers.

“Forgetful Nicola Sturgeon also managed to find secret messages between her and Alex Salmond that she withheld from the Holyrood committee. The question remains – what else is she hiding?”