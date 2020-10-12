A ward at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has been forced to close after an outbreak of Covid-19 among patients and staff.
The Herald understands that a hepatology ward, which specialises in liver disease, has been temporarily closed to new admissions following a number of positive cases.
A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed that a ward had closed, but refused to say which one due to patient confidentiality.
She said: “We have a number of positive cases in a ward at the QEUH and staff are working extremely hard to ensure the appropriate measures have been implemented to minimise the spread of the virus.
“This includes the temporary closure of the ward to new admissions and other COVID-19 control measures. All those affected have been contact traced, screened and are self-isolating. All asymptomatic contact patients are being cared for separately from the confirmed cases.
“In the meantime our staff continue to follow strict infection prevention and control guidelines to ensure we’re able to continue treating our patients without putting them at additional risk due to COVID-19.”
Last month, staff in the Medical High Dependency Unit also tested positive for the virus.
