INJURY dashed the Olympic dreams of Michael Cooke but he overcame the setback and is right on track for success as he awaits the release of his debut album next month.

Indeed, since he stopped middle distance running and gave up a place at Glasgow School of Sport over a decade ago, the 30-year-old from Greenock has wholeheartedly tapped into his creative side.

The turning point – caused by lumbar and Achilles injuries that forced him to take a year’s break – made him re-think his future.

He took up acting and won roles in films such as Now You See Me 2 alongside Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo, while theatre roles included playing in Shakespeare’s Coriolanus in Milan.

And, if acting auditions weren’t gruelling enough, his main rival on many occasions was his identical twin brother, John.

“When I gave up athletics, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but I got into studying drama at college in Greenock,” said Michael.

“I was terrible at the audition but was accepted onto the course.

“However, I had also applied for a sports science course at the same time but was wrongly informed that I had been turned down for it,” said Michael.

“Quite fortunate really as the acting classes worked out well, they were great.”

Over the years, he has appeared on stage and on the small and silver screens in a range of roles with the added bonus of working with top actors, such as Freeman, and learning from them.

But today, Michael is concentrating on getting his name in lights as a songwriter and musician.

“Turning my attention to music has helped me find a major outlet for my creative side,” he said.

“Music enables me to truly introduce my personality, without having to conform to pre-written parts. I can be myself in my music and that’s a special feeling.”

Since learning to play the guitar when he was 20, Michael has been writing songs and, so far, his reputation has led to him playing gigs in top Scottish venues such as the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.

The graft has paid off in recording terms too, as his eight-song album, Doin Alright, is due to come out in November.

His lead single from the album, Losing My Mind for Nothing, has received radio play worldwide and he’s hoping for the same level of success with his new one, titled In A Dream.

“In A Dream was the first opportunity I’ve had in music to bring together my love for music and acting through a music video,” said Michael.

“Using storytelling to express a song was really great. And being on the other side of the camera really increased my appetite for developing and creating my own work in an acting sense.

“I was really lucky to have such a great team to collaborate with.”

Music is his true calling as he believes it gives him more scope to exert control over his artistic side.

“It allows me to communicate with an audience completely on my own terms, although that can be daunting,” said Michael.

“At a gig you’re at the front of the stage, the audience is only a few feet away, totally unlike in a film. It’s great being on stage singing my own songs and hoping the crowd likes them. There’s a special satisfaction and buzz from it all.”

Michael says he is influenced by the music he grew up listening to – from his parents’ love of sixties’ folk/rock acts through to his own passion for indie and singer-songwriters like Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Neil Young.

“I tend to like musicians who are not afraid to do their own thing and see it through,” said Michael.

“Being a musician is so different to acting as what I deliver is all my own work. No-one has written anything for me and I really thrive on the creative control that gives me.

“I hope people will like what they hear on Doin Alright.”

• The album “Doin Alright” by Michael Cooke is released on November 13, and his second single, In A Dream, is available now.