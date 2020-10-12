Almost three quarters of Scots polled on the impact of Brexit and the UK Government’s Internal Market Bill have said Brexit makes Scottish Independence more likely.

In a recent poll by Progress Scotland, the pro-independence campaign group, 73 per cent of the 2,093 people surveyed said they believed Brexit would make Independence more likely, while 78 per cent said the UK government breaking international law was unacceptable.

Last week Holyrood voted to reject the UK Government’s controversial Internal Market Bill, with MSPs backing a Scottish Government motion insisting the legislation "reduces and constrains the competence” of Holyrood and breaches international law.

UK ministers will push ahead with the Bill regardless, which they say will ensure trade continues seamlessly between UK nations after Brexit.

However, 68 per cent of respondents with an opinion believe that the UK government will not transfer relevant powers from the EU to the Scottish parliament and will damage the devolution arrangement, while 32 per cent think that the UK government will transfer all relevant powers from the EU to the Scottish parliament and protect the devolution agreement Internal Market Bill.

And 59 per cent of respondents with an opinion believe the Internal Market Bill will lead to a ‘power grab’ of responsibilities held by the Scottish Parliament.

However, 41 per cent think the Bill will lead to ‘scores of new powers’ coming to the Scottish Parliament.

The question also elicited a high number of 'don’t know' responses, at 43 per cent.

The survey, carried out between September 25th and October 5th, also indicates that 64 per cent of respondents believe Scotland would vote for independence if a referendum were held now.

Meanwhile, 67 per cent of those polled believe an independent Scotland should be a full member of the European Union.

Angus Robertson, Progress Scotland managing director and former Depute Leader for the SNP said: “This poll finds there is overwhelming opposition to the UK government breaking international law and that the Internal Market Bill also will not transfer relevant powers from the EU to the Scottish Parliament.

“Brexit continues to have a significant impact on public opinion with nearly three quarters of people believing the UK government is not doing a good job preparing the country for the future, out of the EU.

"Meanwhile 67 per cent of respondents believe an independent Scotland should be a full member of the European Union.

“These findings reflect how much opinion is changing in Scotland and impacting on views towards Scottish independence.

"The poll has already established that the highest-ever percentage of voters in Scotland now believe that there would be a YES victory if a referendum were held tomorrow and that one third of 2014 NO voters have changed their minds to YES or are not sure how they would vote.”

Progress Scotland independent polling adviser Mark Diffley said: “As we approach the end of the transition for the UK leaving the EU single market at the end of December, the data from the poll on attitudes to Brexit and the UK Internal Market Bill are revealing.

"What is clear from this poll is that few voters feel confident of a good trade deal being negotiated by the EU and the UK by the end of the year or think that the UK government is doing a good job of preparing for the future outside the EU.

“Related to that, although a significant proportion of voters are unsure of the details and claims surrounding the UK Internal Market Bill, those with an opinion tend to be sceptical that it will led to powers being transferred to the Scottish Parliament and the vast majority of Scots believe it is unacceptable for the UK to break international law, even if it thinks it will lead to a better trade deal with the EU.”

On the European Union and Brexit, a wide number of questions were asked. Excluding respondents who don’t know or neither agree nor disagree the results were as follows:

UK government is doing a good job of preparing the country for the future, out of the EU:

Agree 24% Disagree 76%

I am confident that a good trade deal will be negotiated between the UK and the EU by the end of 2020:

Agree 28% Disagree 72%

Brexit makes Scottish independence more likely:

Agree 73% Disagree 27%

If the UK leaves the European Union without a Deal, I would be more likely to vote for independence in a future referendum:

Agree 61% Disagree 39%

An independent Scotland should be a full member of the European Union:

Agree 67% Disagree 33%

Leaving the EU will be good for the Scottish economy in the long run

Agree 40% Disagree 60%

I am waiting to see what impact Brexit has on me before deciding how I would vote in another independence referendum