Magnificent Edwardian villa has been placed on the market for offers over £895,000.
The Paisley home, which is a Category B Listed building, boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a games room, a morning room, a drawing room, tool store, workshop, a coach house and everything else your heart could desire.
The 7,646 square foot home was built in 1901 and has been restored by the current owners as a family home and has been used as a location in the popular detective TV series Rebus.
The villa was built for the Paisley industrialist John Scott Eadie of Eadie Brothers, manufacturers of equipment for the textile industryJohn Scott Eadie is said to have entertained former Prime Minister Herbert Henry Asquith and his wife at Scotscraig.
Scotscraig occupies one of the finest locations in Paisley and is set in mature gardens with beautiful open aspects beyond the town to the surrounding countryside.
The area is located near recreational facilities such as the Elderslie Golf Club and Paisley Golf Club, the David Lloyd tennis centre, Braehead and Silverburn shopping centres along with beautiful dog walking areas like the Gleniffer Braes and Boden Boo in Erskine.
The luxury villa is also a perfect location for commuters with Glasgow Airport an 11-minute drive away, rail links directly to Glasgow and access to the M8 only nine minutes away.
If you're interesting in buying this property you can view it here on Rightmove or call Savills on 0141 392 0160.
