SHAMED MP Margaret Ferrier has accused her former party of 'hanging her out to dry' after preparing a statement on her coronavirus actions.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP travelled more than 400 miles on public transport while knowingly carrying coronavirus, but said she thought she was following parliamentary rules.

The MP, who is refusing to resign, has now claimed the SNP pushed her to publish a prepared statement and only withdrew the party whip after massive public outcry over her actions.

The 60-year-old claims party officials told her she could get the whip back, as she had 'been honest'.

However as the Herald revealed, sources claimed she misled the party whips and parliamentary officials numerous times after allegedly saying she had to return home as a family member was unwell.

The MP said: "I just felt it was very pushy. You’ve just been told you have Covid. You’re stressed, with a lot of things going through your mind.

"You’re wanting somebody to help you. I said at that point: ‘Hang on a minute – as soon as this goes out am I going to be bombarded with abuse?’

"They were not considering the fact that I had only been diagnosed with Covid and I don’t know how that’s going to affect my mental state.

"It just went crazy. I still haven’t looked at Twitter but I have heard about it."

The MP said another conference call took place at 6.52pm the same day, during which she was told the party whip was being suspended.

Describing the call, she said: "They were sorry. They were going to have to take the whip off me but I would get back in because I was co-operating and had been honest.

“Losing the whip was more of a slap in the face because of all the hard work that I have done for the party since I joined it.

“I could appreciate the party’s decision at the time. They told me they would be able to contain this situation.

“Why suddenly have we got to the point where they have to take the whip from me?”

She added: “It was because the statement went out and it escalated.

“They pushed me to make a self-referral to the standards commissioner straight away. I was intending to refer myself anyway. You can imagine how sad and angry I was.

“I felt I was being hung out to dry.”