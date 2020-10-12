SCOTS who see a parent smacking their child should dial 999 and report a crime, new Scottish Government guidance suggests.

It comes ahead of a law change next month to ban the physical punishment and discipline of children, including smacking, skelping, spanking and slapping.

Campaigners said the so-called smacking ban will turn "ordinary, decent mums and dads into criminals".

Under the headline "if you see someone physically punishing their child", the new guidance says "you should call 999 to report a crime in progress or if a child or young person is in immediate danger".

It adds: "You can also call the police on 101 if you think a crime has been committed."

Dr Ashley Frawley, a sociologist and spokeswoman for campaign group Be Reasonable, said: “Supporters of the smacking ban, including the Scottish Government, constantly claimed that it is ‘not about criminalising parents’.

"Yet here we have government guidance encouraging the reporting of smacking as a ‘crime’ and confirming that parents can be ‘prosecuted’.

"This confirms what we’ve been saying from day one - the smacking ban will turn ordinary, decent mums and dads into criminals.

“Parents and carers in Scotland should be outraged at the dishonesty of the political class. A smacking ban was completely unnecessary.

"There is no evidence that light physical discipline harms children, and current laws already criminalise abuse."

She added: “The idea that Scots should inform on one another for smacking is chilling. Curtain twitching neighbours will have a field day.

"As with the hated ‘named person’ policy, this shows that the Scottish Government has complete contempt for parents. Ministers simply don’t trust parents to bring up their children.

"Instead, they’re using the criminal law – the strong arm of the police and other state agencies – to ensure SNP-approved parenting outcomes. Families must be utterly sick of it.”

The new guidance explains that if a parent or carer physically punishes or disciplines their child they can be prosecuted with assault.

Under the current law, the defence of "reasonable chastisement" may be available to them.

But the Children (Equal Protection from Assault) (Scotland) Act 2019 will change the law and remove the “reasonable chastisement” defence from November 7.

This will ban all forms of physical punishment against children.

The guidance adds: "The Act does not introduce a new offence. It just removes a defence to the existing offence of assault."

Similar legislation has been introduced elsewhere, including in Ireland and New Zealand.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.