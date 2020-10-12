A map has revealed hotspots of radioactive gas in Scotland.
The radon is formed by radioactive decay from the small amounts of uranium that can be found naturally in all rocks and soils.
It is colourless, odourless and tasteless but it is found everywhere.
The UK Government, however, states that "every building contains radon but the levels are usually low."
And that "the chances of a higher level depend on the type of ground."
The radiation emitted from the elements can increase the risk of cancer.
The UK Government has released a map showing where high levels are more likely.
The darker the colour, the greater the chance of a higher level. The chance is less than one home in a hundred in the white areas and greater than one in three in the darkest areas.
Here are the worst affected areas in Scotland
Cairngorms National Park
Most of the Cairngorms National Park has 1-3% of radon potential, however large parts also have 10-30%, with a couple of pockets of areas with greater than 30%.
Dingwall and Inverness
Large parts of the Ross and Cromarty and Invernessshire have 1-3% of radon potential, with areas around Dingwall and Inveress having levels of around 5-10%.
Glen Mor
Below Invergarry, along the shore of Glen Mor, large areas have greater than 30% radon potential.
Kintradwell to Badbea
The coastal stretch of land from Kintradwell to Badbea has greater than 30% radon potential.
North Ayrshire
Areas in the Garnock valley have 10-30% radon potential, with towns like Dalry, Beith and Glengarnock all experiencing high levels of radioactive gas.
Orkney
Most of the mainland of Orkney has 10-30% of radon potential with areas above Stromness having over 30%.
