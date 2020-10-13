QUEEN Victoria’s husband Prince Albert stayed overnight, while the lush green parklands and garden maze doubled as a French court in the second season of time-travelling drama Outlander.

However, there are fears that one of Glasgow’s most prized buildings, Pollok House, which has been the ancestral seat of the Stirling-Maxwell family for centuries, could be at risk due to a slump in visitor numbers caused by the pandemic.

An online campaign #savepollokhouse aimed at encouraging the Scottish public to visit the Edwardian stately home in the city’s south side has been supported by more than 3,000 people and is said to have been prompted by concerns raised by its staff.

Pollok House re-opened last month after tour guides were initially told it might remain closed for the rest of the year.

However, the building is only able to admit a certain number of visitors to bookable slots, which are not all being filled and some of the uppermost parts of the house remain sealed off due to Covid restrictions.

There is concern that bookings could worsen over winter, in the absence of the usual tourist coach trade and with continuing uncertainty over the virus.

While the National Trust for Scotland, which manages Pollok House, insisted there were “absolutely no plans” to close the building, a spokeswoman said that in common with other visitor attractions it had been hard-hit by the pandemic. The Trust said it had been forced to make some redundancies, although it said no permanent staff were affected.

The Edwardian kitchen cafe and gift shop is said to be “ticking over” fuelled by visits to Pollok Park, while paid visits, which are priced £7.50 per adult, are struggling.

Anne Marie Pacitti launched an online campaign to help rally public support for Pollok House after speaking to a member of staff on a recent visit.

She said: “She told me it was a last-minute decision to open up the place after lockdown.

“She said there’s no coach loads of tourists coming these days and promoting the house on social media was about the only thing they can do.

“It’s the upper part of the house, where you pay an entrance fee that is suffering.

“Maybe they could reduce the cost. Something is better than nothing.”

Staff are also said to be concerned that the new Burrell Collection building may divert tourists away from Pollok House, although there is no date as yet for the re-opening because works were delayed.

Grant funding of about £1million was approved by Glasgow City Council for refurbishment works to the exterior of Pollok House in 2016. However, the interiors are in need of repair - plasterwork is peeling away from the ceiling in the reception hall.

A council spokeswoman said “substantial” works are planned and the budget has not been affected by the pandemic.

Built in 1752, Pollok House was gifted to the City of Glasgow in 1966 by Dame Anne Maxwell Macdonald, whose family had owned the estate for almost 700 years. She died in 2011 at the age of 104.

The family owns two flats at the top of the house and stay there when in Glasgow, while the attic is still laid out as it was for servants.

The house boasts a large collection of Spanish paintings, including works by El Greco, Francisco Goya and Bartolome Esteban Murillo.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust for Scotland said: “We are really pleased Pollok House is open again to be enjoyed. There are absolutely no plans to close the house.

“We are seeing fewer visitors and that is understandable in the current climate.

"We reassure the public we have a range of measures in place to ensure their safety and enjoyment and we have also signed up to the Good To Go scheme.

“We have a programme of activities on during the October school holidays and hope to welcome lots of visitors over the next few weeks and beyond.”