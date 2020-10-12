A search has been launched for a four-year-old Scots girl who has not been seen in the last 24 hours.

Little Estera Rostas from Paisley was last seen in the Gryffe Crescent area at around 5pm on Sunday, October 11.

She is said to have been in the company of two men when she was last seen, one of whom is believed to be a family member.

Estera is described as white, 3ft tall, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black t-shirt with a large sequin unicorn on the front.

Police say she was possibly wearing grey jogging bottoms or pink leggings.

Inspector James Kyle said: "We believe Estera is in the company of a family member but are eager to trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

"She may be travelling in a silver or light-coloured 7-seater car and she could be in the south side of Glasgow or possibly have travelled further afield.

"If you think you may have seen Estera, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 2518 of 11 October."